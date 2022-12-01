ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

 4 days ago
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995.

It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.

Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 to talk through the case. If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, you are asked to call the Tulsa County Cold Case Task Force at 918-596-8836.

Bville
3d ago

Washington County Sherriff Owen was appointed to Sherriff after 20 plus years of working for the office. He had no idea how many cold cases exist in our community. What a joke. The investigators were no better.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

