Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995.

It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.

Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 to talk through the case. If you have any information that could help investigators solve this case, you are asked to call the Tulsa County Cold Case Task Force at 918-596-8836.