Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Post Register
It's time to start reading snowpack levels
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Our Sunday storm brought 1-3” of snow to the mountains and the Treasure Valley. While it was not the biggest of storms, the temperatures were cold enough that the snow managed to stick to the roads and sidewalks. That goes to show that our ground is frozen and subsequent storms will likely make for slippery road conditions.
19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination
Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Christmas Miracle: Gas Prices Dip Below $4 in Idaho and Could Continue to Drop
The price of gas has always been a source of sadness during the holiday season, but 2022 might be different. As we approach Christmas, the price of fuel in Idaho has dropped below $4 per gallon and it could drop even more over the next few weeks. Thanks to Utah...
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
BEWARE: Christians Infiltrate Idaho State Capitol
Judging by all the decorations in the place, they arrived a long time ago. Just not the kind mainstream media like. The wretches in Idaho’s newsrooms prefer mainline denominations that ignore whole swaths of the Bible in order to sanction the latest sexual fads. What really annoys the so-called journalists are the people that actually follow the book.
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Post Register
More fog and more snow expected later in week
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's a foggy start to the day with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. today. This is all as the tail edge of our Sunday storm will gradually move out of the area leaving behind cold air that will remain locked in place for some time.
Idahoans Have More Time To Get Star Card As Deadline Extended 2 Yrs
Idaho was one of the few states that didn't embrace the Star Card also known as the Real ID. It is a new license that you need to have if you want to fly in a commercial airplane or go into Federal government buildings. That is not the case, however, if you have a passport, military ID, or another form of federally accepted ID.
Post Register
Adventure Weather continues, more snow
BOISE, Idaho — Parts of the treasure valley could see up to 3 inches of snow on Sunday. The national weather service says snow will turn over into rain Sunday afternoon. The magic valley could see possible freezing rain on Sunday. Snow on the treasure valley means the mountains are also getting snow. The national weather service says more snow could be headed our way later in the week.
Why Shopping in Person in Twin Falls is Better than Online this Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many people may be done or almost done without ever stepping foot in a store. With online shopping, it is easier than ever before to buy all the gifts you need without ever having to get out into the cold weather or go to stores after a long day of work. While the world has been transitioning to online shopping for a while now, there is still something about shopping in-store that is better than online through the holidays. Here are some of the reasons it is better to do your holiday shopping in stores this holiday season than online.
7 Ways to Make Extra Money this Holiday Season in Twin Falls
Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
