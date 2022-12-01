Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID pandemic reversed ten years of progress in reducing cardiovascular deaths in US
The COVID-19 pandemic reversed a decade's worth of progress in reducing mortality from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., new research has found. The international research team, including Keele University's Professor Mamas Mamas, studied data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control's (CDC) WONDER database, spanning 21 years between 1999 and 2020.
Heart Disease Prevention: Study Finds Easy Way To Slash Heart Disease Risk By 20%
Heart disease needs no introduction. The disease, which encompasses heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and more, is the number one cause of death in adults, killing one person every 34 seconds in the U.S. But new research suggests a simple way to cut your individual risk of getting heart disease, and that making that one minor tweak can lessen your odds of developing cardiovascular-related medical problems by nearly 20%.
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
COVID can live on groceries for days, scientists find in new study
The virus is more likely to survive on certain foods, depending on the conditions in which they’re stored.
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
Long COVID effects are similar to other lingering illness symptoms
People suffering from long COVID-19 experience lingering negative effects similar to patients who are sick with other illnesses, according to just-released UCLA research.The findings are based on a comparison of people known to have been COVID infected to people with similar symptoms who tested negative for the respiratory disease. The researchers found that 40 percent of the COVID-positive and 54 percent of the COVID-negative group reported moderate to severe residual symptoms three months after enrolling in the study.The study's 1,000 participants were 18 years of age or older. Overall, those who tested positive for COVID had self-reported physical and mental...
MedicalXpress
Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, new study finds
Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of...
MedicalXpress
Research explains how our body clock influences vaccine responses
Research by RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has provided new insights into the mechanism behind how our circadian 24-hour body clock influences our immune response to vaccines, depending on the time of day. The paper published in Nature Communications examined the changes taking place in the mitochondria of...
MedicalXpress
Researchers reveal why fat increases after dieting and how protein might help
A study published in Nature Metabolism and led by Prof. Zhai Qiwei from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed that an increase of Lactobacillus and its metabolites after dieting enhanced intestinal lipid absorption and led to quick fat accumulation and obesity in mice.
MedicalXpress
'Smart contact lens' to detect eye infections
A pioneering smart contact lens to test for eye infections in a quick, non-invasive way is being developed. It is hoped the test could eventually be available to use at home and has been hailed as the next big leap in the global fight against preventable blindness. It could even prevent deaths caused by fungal eye infections in developing countries.
MedicalXpress
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
MedicalXpress
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements, study finds
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing 'Active Landscape' routes in urban areas could help tackle an "inactivity pandemic" and improve health outcomes. Millions of people in the...
Why we need open-source science innovation — not patents and paywalls
As we prepare to invest money to prevent the next global pandemic and find solutions to many other problems, science funders have a large opportunity to move towards open science and more research collaboration by offering open-source endowed chairs. In these research positions, professors agree to ensure all of their writing is distributed via open access — and they release all of their intellectual property in the public domain or under appropriate open-source licences. The global scholarly publishing market has grown steadily and is now worth over US$28 billion. Researchers estimate universities are also able to capture billions through patent licensing, although...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
Fauci says COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said COVID-19 could have been created in a lab and then leaked into the public.
