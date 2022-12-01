Missing woman found dead in Barbour County

Brittany Mearns (Courtesy: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Mearns after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no sign of her.

When crews returned Thursday morning, her body was found, the release said.

Emergency crews, including a Belington EMS ambulance, were seen in the Junior area Wednesday morning along the banks of the Tygart River.

A 12 News viewer who wished to remain anonymous sent the following images.

ORIGINAL: 12/1/22, 10:31 a.m.

JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to find a woman who was reported missing.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old Brittany Mearns has been missing since Wednesday and was last seen near Junior. Mearns is approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 170 pounds, said the post. She also has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should call Lt. Brad Miller at 304-457-2352 or the Barbour County 911 Center at 304-457-5167.

