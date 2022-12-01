Read full article on original website
What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?
For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin hunters' spring harvest authorization applications are due Dec. 10
WISCONSIN — The deadline for wild turkey hunters to submit their authorization applications is 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10 for the 2023 season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural resources said. Hunters can apply for those applications at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. The authorizations are issued through...
spectrumnews1.com
After two-year hiatus, Holiday Train returns to Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back after taking a two-year hiatus amid COVID-19. It will make 13 stops in Wisconsin, including in Sturtevant, Caledonia, Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown, Columbus, Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse. Along the route, the train will raise money,...
spectrumnews1.com
Shotgun deer hunting season underway in Massachusetts
Shotgun deer hunting season is underway in Massachusetts. It's the primary hunting season for people who take part in the activity in the state. Mass Wildlife said for the most part, it's a safe hobby. Hunters and the general public have been able to co-exist with little to no problems. People can't hunt within 150 feet from a road or 500 feet from a house.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio mom starts self-care group, business after surviving shooting
CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is making it her mission to empower women after surviving a shooting. Lenise Williams says the scar on the side of her head is a reminder of what she went through years earlier, which caused multiple other health problems. “Bullets were ricocheting everywhere and...
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
wksu.org
Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal
Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio
Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
See how much delivery drivers in Ohio make
Working as a delivery driver can take many forms. Those who prefer rural areas can choose to work picking up crops from farms and taking them to markets around their states and beyond their borders. Drivers who live in the suburbs can work for a delivery service that primarily delivers packages to companies and people’s […]
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Awards $17 Million to Transform Southern Ohio Abandoned Mine Lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio
Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
cleveland19.com
Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky with green glow
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... actually a meteor!. A meteor blazed across the Northeast Ohio sky at approximately 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 1. There are numerous reports from witnesses across several eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.
Lima News
Ohio Republicans tweak proposal raising bar for voter approval of constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS – Republican state lawmakers have tweaked a proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution that’s potentially poised to advance during the legislature’s lame-duck session. The measure now calls for requiring 60% approval from voters to pass state constitutional amendments proposed by the state...
FOP opposes House bill to protect access to guns during state of emergency
A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of emergency, drawing the ire of gun safety advocates and the state's largest police union.
cleveland19.com
Gas prices in Ohio continue to fall but what about Christmas?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the first time since February, the national average for a gallon of gas in below $3.50. In Ohio the news is even better with the average price at $3.22 a gallon. The nation is still paying about 15 cents more than this time last year. Prices...
