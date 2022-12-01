This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!

