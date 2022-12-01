Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
Chick-fil-A store opens in Collier Township
There are more than 25 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the latest opened just outside of Bridgeville in Collier Township this past week. It's located at 1025 Washington Pike in the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. In place of a grand opening celebration, the company will be giving free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to what it describes as "100 local heroes making an impact in the Pittsburgh area." Chick-fil-A is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
macaronikid.com
Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2023 LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Pittsburgh, put your plans on ice – literally – as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust welcomes you to the Cultural District for New Year’s Eve with a one-of-a-kind Ice Maze to lead you into 2023. Master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, Richard Bubin, will create an...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
December 2022 Concert Guide: The Beach Boys, The 1975, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Blackberry Smoke, Jackie Evancho, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Is the glass half full or half empty this month? There aren’t many big acts touring through Pittsburgh in December. Maybe many were waiting to see what would happen with covid as the weather got colder. Large tours are difficult and expensive endeavors. However the upside to this is that we can devote more space in our concert guide to the many highly talented local acts performing during the holiday season. That is one of the blessings of the season, to go out and see one of your favorite groups during this special time of the year.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Per Your Recommendation: Severina Brings The All-Day Italian Cafe Experience to West View
(Per Your Recommendation is a new, regular column about the eateries you hold dear. From swanky spots and roadside diners to neighborhood gems and gotta-try food trucks, I want to taste everything the Pittsburgh region has to offer. Pub grub, ethnic cuisine, fine dining, takeout — it’s all “fare” game. Please email your suggestions to klocklin@pittsburghmagazine.com.)
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
New film details the triumphs and tribulations of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - "The City of Steel" is a documentary based on the stories of the workers who occupied Pittsburgh's steel mills during the 1970s and 1980s."It was in the DNA of Pittsburgh," said Bruce Spiegel. It took Spiegel three years to interview former steelworkers and produce the documentary based on the once-thriving industry that laid the foundation of his hometown.On Saturday evening, "The City of Steel" premiered inside the AMC Theater at the Waterfront, a location that was once the U.S. Steel Homestead Works, one of the area's biggest steel mills."I came to appreciate the sacrifice and the...
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Christmas Tree Farms Near Me: Pennsylvania Christmas Tree Farms 2022
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, and for many of us, that means heading to a Christmas Tree Farm, and getting a jump on holiday decorating. There are lots of places to find a Christmas Tree in Pittsburgh and in western Pennsylvania, including a number of spots that let you chop your own tree.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
New Kensington Christmas parade dazzles with dancers, fire engines, Santa and even (fake) snow
The forecast called for rain but there were snow flurries in New Kensington on Saturday for the annual Christmas parade. The guest of honor, Santa Claus, arrived atop a fire engine under a squall of huge white flakes — made of foam and sprayed from a nearby truck. Crowds...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Activist Celeste Scott dies at age 46…Led effort for more affordable housing in Pittsburgh
A MEMORIAL WAS HELD FOR CELESTE SCOTT IN HOMEWOOD, NOV. 13. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Celeste Scott never took “no” for an answer when it came to improving the lives of African Americans and other people of color. The 46-year-old would often be seen and heard at Pittsburgh...
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s Streamline-Deco Greyhound Bus Station
Pittsburgh has had a Greyhound station at its current site so long (more then 60 years) that few people remember the previous bus station across the street, at the site of today’s Federal Building. That station was not as dazzlingly deco as other Greyhound terminals of the 1930s but nonetheless brought an air of luxury and sophistication to local transportation. Bus travel then was seen as exciting and glamorous, like train and air travel; cars could not offer reclining seats or air conditioning, or release from having to do the driving.[1] Bus travel also had a huge advantage by serving thousands more places that trains and planes could not reach.
Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year
PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
butlerradio.com
Holidays Kick Off In Full Swing This Weekend In Cranberry
Cranberry Township is continuing with their holiday festivities through a couple of events planned for this weekend. First, a sensory-friendly Santa Drive Through will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center. Participants can greet Santa in their own way as well as enjoy low-stress holiday games, sensory-friendly activities, and treats. Registration is required through the website of the In Toto Community Resource Center.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
