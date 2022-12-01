Is the glass half full or half empty this month? There aren’t many big acts touring through Pittsburgh in December. Maybe many were waiting to see what would happen with covid as the weather got colder. Large tours are difficult and expensive endeavors. However the upside to this is that we can devote more space in our concert guide to the many highly talented local acts performing during the holiday season. That is one of the blessings of the season, to go out and see one of your favorite groups during this special time of the year.

2 DAYS AGO