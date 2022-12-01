ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL

While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
alittletimeandakeyboard.com

12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby

Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
fox32chicago.com

Famous Tinley park Christmas house is back and brighter than ever

TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It's back for another year, and bigger and brighter than ever!. The famous Tinley Park Christmas house features more than 200,000 lights and 400 figurines. It's a must-see attraction, and thousands of spectators come out each year to see it. A crew of 80 people began...
Chicago magazine

Five Things To Do: December 2-4

For a short time only, Joffrey Ballet brings you The Nutcracker, where a young woman journeys into Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair on Christmas Eve. Dec. 3-27. joffrey.org. Warm up in Schubas Tavern for Winter Market. This free event will have some of the city’s best vintage dealers, artists and merch sellers. What’s more, there will be vinyl DJ’s on location along with food and drink specials. Dec. 4. lh-st.com.
WGNtv.com

Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping

CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com

It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery

From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday

After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
WGNtv.com

What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than Chicago?

What causes the sun to be warmer in Las Vegas than it is in Chicago or in Illinois?. The temperature of the sun is not a factor. I assume you are asking why air temperatures in Las Vegas are usually warmer than they are in Chicago. It has to do with the different climates of the two cities: Las Vegas has a much warmer climate.
NBC Chicago

Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It

A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
CBS Chicago

City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
