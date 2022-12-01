Read full article on original website
Related
WWEEK
The Most Annoying Crime in Portland Recruits Henchmen on Facebook Marketplace
This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.
WWEEK
Steal This Bike
This story first ran in the Aug. 23, 2006, edition of Willamette Week. Earlier this month, Portland Police Chief Rosie Sizer presented Citizen Medals of Heroism to four men and one woman who chased and captured a knife-wielding sex offender at the Oregon Zoo. Last month, a Parkrose man sat...
Downtown Portland's Heathman Hotel GM frustrated with PBOT's bike project
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Heathman Hotel has been a fixture at the corner of Southwest Salmon and Broadway since 1927. "One of the first luxury boutique hotels to go up in the city," said Marjorie Walsh the general manager of The Heathman. Walsh has been the general manager for...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
Milwaukie restaurant owner arrested in child sex-luring sting
Sean Sexton of Ovation downtown was among eight suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityA chef and Milwaukie restaurant co-owner was among eight men arrested on Dec. 1 for felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for the child sex-luring sting. Public records show that Ovation Restaurant co-owner Sean Brendan Sexton, 53, is a resident of Milwaukie, and as of Dec. 3, he was not in jail. Clackamas County court on Dec. 2 determined that he is not financially eligible for a...
Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
KGW
Places to donate items to support those experiencing homelessness this winter season
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
‘We would like to have our items back’: Equipment, supplies stolen from preschool
Supplies and playground equipment were recently stolen from a Gresham pre-school and the owner is wondering how she’ll afford to replace everything and still provide holiday bonuses to teachers.
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
KGW
Photos: Snow in Portland
Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Black Rose Liquor provides wide selection of local spirits
Clean environment, customer satisfaction focus of Gresham's new liquor store For husband and wife Keith and Kirin Johns, the prospect of starting up a new business seemed logical. But the months of work they put into opening Black Rose Liquor threw them for a loop. Now, with six employees and a growing group of loyal customers, Black Rose Liquor is exactly what Keith and Kirin imagined. The store Although they had put in months of work before the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission allowed them to open, Keith and Kirin were still entering a new frontier. ...
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
City, property owners still unsure when Jackson Tower graffiti will be removed
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The prominent blue and gold graffiti that was scrawled onto Jackson Tower’s 10th-floor facade in March, still hangs over Pioneer Courthouse Square as holiday crowds gather in Downtown Portland to see the annual Christmas tree. More than eight months after an unknown tagger illegally defaced the historic landmark, the City of […]
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
Comments / 1