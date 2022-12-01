This last summer, my partner’s car was stolen from right in front of our house. The next day it was found abandoned and towed to an impound lot. The attendant at the tow lot explained that our steering column had been smashed open so any key could start the car, and though there were signs of an attempt to remove it, including a hastily discarded scattering of tools in the backseat, the catalytic converter was still intact. So was the skull-shaped meth pipe they left in the center console.

