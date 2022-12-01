Read full article on original website
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
JustLuxe.com
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort: A Spa Mecca in Miami
As the largest spa and wellness facility on the East Coast, it measures at 70,000 sq. ft., Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami offers traditional treatments as well as an entirely touchless spa experience. Offering a wide range of health and wellness services for relaxation and advanced healing, the spa brings together the latest innovations and technology along with age-old treatments to allow for guests to relax and recharge.
Step Inside GQ’s Miami Art Week Party
On Friday night, GQ and luxury Italian cashmere powerhouse Loro Piana closed out Miami Art Week—which started as an art fair two decades ago, but has since become a full-fledged cultural bonanza that overtakes Miami Beach every December—with an intimate dinner followed by a vibes-heavy afterparty. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the hang went down at Carbone’s new Design District Italian joint Contessa. Presented by Loro Piana and Belvedere Vodka, the night was full of big fits and ice-cold drinks. (And thanks to our additional sponsor smartwater, everyone stayed plenty hydrated.) At the table were the artists, collectors, fashion folks, and party people who help turn Miami into December's biggest party spot once a year: Joe Jonas, Moses Sumney, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Chloe Wise, and DJ Kitty Cash, who kept the party jamming well into the night. Keep scrolling for an inside look at how it all went down.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
stupiddope.com
Fendi Opens First US Flagship Store In Miami Design District
Fendi has just recently opened its first United States flagship store, located in the heart of Miami’s Design District. This is great news for national consumers, as well as Miami locals. Fendi’s flagship store is a synonymous representation of the Fashion House and its commitment to quality, tradition, and creative experimentalism.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Nakash family hit with $17M judgment tied to South Beach hotel
In an allegedly illegal quest to oust a restaurant operator from one of its South Beach hotels, the Nakash family enterprise hired a private investigator to pose as a guest who concocted bogus noise complaints about the tenant. The tactic failed spectacularly and provided substantial proof for Miami-Dade Circuit Court...
Miami New Times
Miami Activist Routinely Flips Off, Berates Miami Cops for the Sake of Who Knows What
Last month, police-filming provocateur Rafael Antonio Gomez recorded his interaction with Miami police deteriorate — as it often does — into a questionable detainment, sophomoric name-calling, and Gomez giving law enforcement a firm middle finger on camera. The incident starts off innocuously, with Gomez and his partner Joey...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Once again, NightGarden illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through January 8, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; thenightgarden.com. Tickets cost $30 to $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida
Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
Eater
Here Are 2022’s Eater Awards Winners for Miami
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that have impacted the South Florida dining scene over the past 12 months. It hasn’t been easy for restaurants this year. After recovering from closures and capacity limits due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city was open again for dining in a big way. But labor shortages were prevalent nationwide, food costs went through the roof, and rents soared, forcing many restaurants to pass on those prices to diners and shorten hours.
Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits
The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
Jewel of the Seas doctor 'MacGyver's it' to keep 2-pound newborn alive
MIAMI - An incredible story of survival after a child was born prematurely on a cruise ship. He's being treated at a Miami hospital. That 28-year-old mother went into labor while on, "The Jewel of the Seas." At the time, she was 22 weeks along. The little boy was just 2 pounds and 2 ounces when he was born. After the birth, the ship's doctor called Miami neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez from Kidz Medical Services. Dr. Perez stayed in contact with the ship for the next 12 hours and had to "MacGyver" it to keep that child...
Miami New Times
Twenty Years of Art Basel in Miami Beach: "I Don't Even Know Why I'm Here"
No other event in the last 20 years has transformed Miami Beach and the surrounding areas more than the arrival of Art Basel. When the massive art fair arrived in 2002, the city was still known primarily for nightclubs, cocaine, and celebs. (Still kind of is.) South Beach had swelled as a nightlife destination while Wynwood was still derelict warehousing and dingy studios for fringe artists like Purvis Young. Private art collectors like Norman Braman and the Rubell family began wooing the fair's Swiss operators, convincing them that an edition in the Americas would be a big deal.
Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street
If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
airwaysmag.com
Turkish Airlines Leads American Tourism Push in Miami
DALLAS — Trading the banks of the Bosphorus for those of Biscayne Bay, Turkish Airlines (TK) hosted an exclusive Miami gala dinner on Tuesday evening to highlight a broader campaign to attract 2 million American tourists to Türkiye in 2023. The gala dinner kicked off under the illumination...
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
