MyArkLaMiss

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
KVUE

Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022

HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
islandernews.com

Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis

Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
onekindesign.com

An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas

This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
leesburg-news.com

55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million

A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
WFAA

Tesla drives into South Austin bar

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
KVUE

Race for Austin mayor: Celia Israel

AUSTIN, Texas — For State Rep. Celia Israel to become Austin’s 53rd mayor, she’ll need to first defeat the city’s 48th mayor, Kirk Watson. And when asked how she’s most different than Watson, Israel was succinct with her answer before elaborating. “I’m a chick,” she...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.

