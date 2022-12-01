Read full article on original website
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
KVUE
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Buy Texas’s Most Expensive House with this Crazy $10 million Discount
The most expensive mansion in Texas is on the market, and you too can live there now that it's $10 million cheaper. It's not a subtle property. But, a mansion compound near Austin, Texas that's considered the most expensive house in Texas, originally $45 million, is now on sale. "Known...
islandernews.com
Miami makes list of seven FL cities headed for possible housing crisis
Local realtors are dealing with challenges, like rising mortgage and property insurance rate hikes, and now comes news from a national research highlighting “alarming signs” that could lead to a housing crisis for certain cities in Florida. The study, conducted by GoBankingRates, pulls data from the Consumer Financial...
Round Rock ISD students launch nonprofit to support Central Texas refugees
A group of Round Rock ISD students founded HEARD Foundation last August, a nonprofit that supports displaced refugee children as they integrate into their new communities.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
onekindesign.com
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
This Texas Christmas lights display ranked among best in the country: report
When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.
WFAA
Tesla drives into South Austin bar
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s been a rough opening for a South Austin business. A bar that just opened for business last week is already dealing with a lot of damage. The owners of Kelly’s Irish Pub on Oltorf Street said on Saturday, a car drove into their building and then took off.
Central Texas restaurant has best dessert menu statewide & among best in US: report
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade desserts are all the rage, but you don't always have the time to put on the apron and get to baking.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Florida next week. Read on to learn more. A new grocery store can bring a lot of benefits to the community. It can create jobs, bring in tax additional revenue, and attract new businesses and residents.
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
Texas to play in Alamo Bowl for 5th time in 10 years, faces Sarkisian’s former team
It's the fifth time in the past 10 years the Longhorns have been in the Alamo Bowl, and it's the seventh time since 2010 they've played in a bowl game held in the state of Texas.
KVUE
Race for Austin mayor: Celia Israel
AUSTIN, Texas — For State Rep. Celia Israel to become Austin’s 53rd mayor, she’ll need to first defeat the city’s 48th mayor, Kirk Watson. And when asked how she’s most different than Watson, Israel was succinct with her answer before elaborating. “I’m a chick,” she...
Familiar Foe: Longhorns Bowl Destination vs. Pac 12 Power Announced
Texas will face off against Washington for the fifth time since 1971.
Texas Longhorns No. 20 in final College Football Playoff rankings
In their final set of rankings released Sunday, the CFP committee put the Longhorns at No. 20. South Carolina, led by former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, came in at No. 19 and Notre Dame slid in behind Texas at No. 21.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
