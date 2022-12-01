ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Movie About A Bear Who Ate Cocaine - "Cocaine Bear"

This sounds very "Sharknado" to me, but this movie is ACTUALLY coming out and it is ACTUALLY "inspired by real life events." The movie, "Cocaine Bear" is set to be released February 23, 2023 and is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, and the black bear who found and ate the missing cocaine.
Julia Roberts Wears Hilarious Gown Covered In George Clooney Photos

Julia Roberts celebrated her friend George Clooney in a big way on a recent red carpet. The iconic actress wore a dress covered in framed photos of Clooney for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night (December 4th) in Washington D.C. The hilarious dress wasn't completely random as the former...
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"

Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
Cardi B Says She Earned $1 Million For Performing A 35-Minute Set

Cardi B makes plenty of money for her eye-popping performances, and she's got the receipts to prove it. On Saturday, December 3, the "WAP" rapper was in between gigs while she was in Miami for Art Basel weekend when she decided to shut down the haters for fun. Bardi took to Twitter to reveal the recent payment she received for her exclusive concert for Chase Sapphire cardholders in Miami Beach. During her show, she performed several hits and even brought out GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2." In her post, she explained that she got $1 million just to perform at a 35-minute set.
Prince Harry Worried Meghan Would End Up Like Princess Diana: WATCH

More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries have been revealed. On Monday morning (December 5th), a brand-new trailer was shared just days after the first look at the show, titled Harry & Meghan, was shared with fans. In this longer trailer, Prince Harry reveals that he...
Zendaya's Mom Sets The Record Straight About Tom Holland Engagement Rumors

Rumors making the rounds on social media this week suggest Tom Holland popped the question and him and Zendaya are engaged. Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, however, seemingly set the record straight. Stoermer posted a cryptic message on her now-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 30), PageSix reports. She posted a...
'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Has Emotional Break Down on New Podcast

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just release a memoir and new four episode companion podcast called "The Stories We Tell." The podcast featured conversations with Chip, her sisters, and her mom. Her mother Nan Stevens' episode was especially emotional as they reflected on Nan's past as well as their Korean heritage.

