Cardi B makes plenty of money for her eye-popping performances, and she's got the receipts to prove it. On Saturday, December 3, the "WAP" rapper was in between gigs while she was in Miami for Art Basel weekend when she decided to shut down the haters for fun. Bardi took to Twitter to reveal the recent payment she received for her exclusive concert for Chase Sapphire cardholders in Miami Beach. During her show, she performed several hits and even brought out GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2." In her post, she explained that she got $1 million just to perform at a 35-minute set.

4 HOURS AGO