iheart.com
Movie About A Bear Who Ate Cocaine - "Cocaine Bear"
This sounds very "Sharknado" to me, but this movie is ACTUALLY coming out and it is ACTUALLY "inspired by real life events." The movie, "Cocaine Bear" is set to be released February 23, 2023 and is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, and the black bear who found and ate the missing cocaine.
Gabourey Sidibe announces marriage to Brandon Frankel
The actress revealed that she has been married for over a year.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
iheart.com
Julia Roberts Wears Hilarious Gown Covered In George Clooney Photos
Julia Roberts celebrated her friend George Clooney in a big way on a recent red carpet. The iconic actress wore a dress covered in framed photos of Clooney for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night (December 4th) in Washington D.C. The hilarious dress wasn't completely random as the former...
iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
iheart.com
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"
Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
iheart.com
Cardi B Says She Earned $1 Million For Performing A 35-Minute Set
Cardi B makes plenty of money for her eye-popping performances, and she's got the receipts to prove it. On Saturday, December 3, the "WAP" rapper was in between gigs while she was in Miami for Art Basel weekend when she decided to shut down the haters for fun. Bardi took to Twitter to reveal the recent payment she received for her exclusive concert for Chase Sapphire cardholders in Miami Beach. During her show, she performed several hits and even brought out GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2." In her post, she explained that she got $1 million just to perform at a 35-minute set.
iheart.com
Prince Harry Worried Meghan Would End Up Like Princess Diana: WATCH
More details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries have been revealed. On Monday morning (December 5th), a brand-new trailer was shared just days after the first look at the show, titled Harry & Meghan, was shared with fans. In this longer trailer, Prince Harry reveals that he...
iheart.com
Zendaya's Mom Sets The Record Straight About Tom Holland Engagement Rumors
Rumors making the rounds on social media this week suggest Tom Holland popped the question and him and Zendaya are engaged. Zendaya's mom, Claire Stoermer, however, seemingly set the record straight. Stoermer posted a cryptic message on her now-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday (November 30), PageSix reports. She posted a...
iheart.com
'Fixer Upper' Star Joanna Gaines Has Emotional Break Down on New Podcast
Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines just release a memoir and new four episode companion podcast called "The Stories We Tell." The podcast featured conversations with Chip, her sisters, and her mom. Her mother Nan Stevens' episode was especially emotional as they reflected on Nan's past as well as their Korean heritage.
