The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is hosting a “Donuts with Deputies” event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. at Broad Street Dough Co. in Encinitas. Deputies will be making donuts, serving patrons free donuts and coffee, and accepting donations for the nonprofit Sharia’s Closet, which provides “free, emergency clothing to individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardship or crisis.”

1 DAY AGO