ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Here's Where You Can Find The Best Tamales In Texas

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIjFl_0jU7HMZR00
Photo: Getty Images

We have a controversial question for you: Do you eat your tamales with your hands or with a fork?

While you're scratching your head trying to figure out the answer, you'll want to check this list out . Yelp compiled a list of the top tamale spots in the Lone Star State — and this list does not disappoint! Here's how they did it:

This is an all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "tamal" and "tamales" then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 25, 2022.

It doesn't look like the list is in order, so here's a look 10 places that made the cut:

  • Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine
  • Pennie's Tex-Mex Take Out, Galveston
  • Delia's, McAllen
  • Tamalería Nuevo León, Richardson
  • Limon's Restaurant, Dallas
  • Tamales Don Pepe, Houston
  • Del Rio Tortilla Factory, San Antonio
  • Momma's Tamales, Bellaire
  • Dallas Tamales Cafe, Grand Prairie
  • Chilito's Express, Boerne

Check out the full list .

Comments / 1

Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting

The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
KXAN

Report names best rooftop bars in Texas

A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you're looking for a change of scenery. If it's a view you're after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be.
cw39.com

Christmas traditions you may only understand if you’re from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The season of Christmas may bring to mind images of a winter wonderland, fireplaces and warm sweaters – but here in Texas, Christmas looks a little different. Christmas Food. A regular appearance on Christmas Eve in Texas is a plate of tamales. This dish...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
klaq.com

El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas

A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
CW33

This Texas spot is the most underrated tourist spot in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination. A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists. First, let’s start with the positives. According to...
Mix 97.9 FM

Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?

Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
LoneStar 92

These 9 Texas Towns Really Know How To Celebrate Christmas

It's that time of year. Christmastime. Sure, there's Santa, awesome gifts, and delicious food but it's also time to decorate and celebrate the season. Texas is a holly jolly state. There are plenty of towns in the Lone Star State who go all out not only with decorations for Christmas but with fun activities too.
Alina Andras

6 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
InsideHook

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

If you know one thing about Texas, it’s that it’s big. You’re bound to find plenty to see and do across its more than 268,000 square miles. That includes all the modern trappings of major cities interspersed with rolling hills, vast ranchland and even some mountains. But no road trip is complete without a stop at one of the state’s weird and wonderful roadside attractions. They range from a graffitied Cadillac graveyard and Stonehenge replica to a toilet seat museum inside a beer garden. Hop in the car and set your GPS for these roadside destinations.
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy