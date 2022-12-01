ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick

By Jacob Burbrink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS. N.J. ( WXIN ) – Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in some of the items.

The recall involves The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The products were sold online at TheLaundress.com, Amazon.com, and additional websites and in stores at The Laundress, Bloomingdale’s, The Container Store, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, Nordstrom, Jenni Kayne, Kith, Peruvian Connection, N.Peal, Brooklinen, and other major retailers nationwide through September 2022.

The recalled products range in price from $8 to $100, and include the following:

The recall comes after testing identified bacteria, including Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes and multiple different species of Pseudomonas , inside certain recalled products. So far, the company is aware of 11 people who reported Pseudomonas infections. These reports are being investigated to see if there is any connection to the recalled products.

The Laundress says people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The company said the risk of bacteria being present on cleaned clothes is low, but recommends rewashing the clothing, especially for those with weakened immune system, external medical devices, or underlying lung condition, according to the FAQ guide for the recall.

People can treat their washers by running them with an alternate laundry product or washing-machine sanitizer. A hot, dry cycle should clean the dryer.

Consumers with any concerns about dishes or surfaces on which they used the product should rewash them with an alternative product.

    Recalled The Laundress laundry detergents (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled The Laundress stain solution and fabric conditioners (Photo//CPSC)
    Recalled The Laundress surface cleaner, all-purpose cleaning concentrate, dish detergent, glass & mirror cleaner, aromatherapy dish soap and aromatherapy surface cleaner (Photo//CPSC)
  • Lot codes of affected products can be identified on the bottom or side of the bottle in black type, as seen in the red box. (Photo//CPSC)

Shoppers who purchased or received the recalled product should stop using it immediately and throw it away. They can get a refund in one of two ways:

  • If purchased on or after January 2021, consumers can request a refund by using either a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker or a receipt. Or, if purchased through www.TheLaundress.com , consumers can submit their e-mail address for a refund.
  • If the recalled products were purchased before January 2021, consumers should take a photo of the lot code with their initials and the date written in marker and contact The Laundress for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt.

Anyone with questions can visit the company’s recall page at www.TheLaundressRecall.com or contact The Laundress at 800-681-1915 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Related
The Daily

Ozempic Alternatives, Over the Counter Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic is an effective weight loss injection. It doesn't suit everyone though and is a prescription drug (Semaglutide) so not available without prescription. This article details the 3 best Ozempic alternatives that can be obtained over the counter or online. Top 3 Natural Ozempic Alternatives. Here are the three best...
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
Queen City News

Hickory murder suspect, 18, is arrested

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday. 1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by […]
Queen City News

Queen City News

