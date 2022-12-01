Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Assembly Member Marianne Buttenschon On Youth In Crisis Program
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Early this week, assembly member Marianne Buttenschon met with Senator Griffo to review recommendations that the New York state has suggested for youth in crisis as well as prepare for the upcoming state budget request. “So raise the age aims at providing the services that...
cnyhomepage.com
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Route 91 bandit’ arrested in Chicopee for 13 bank robberies
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91. The FBI dubbed Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee the “Route 91 bandit” for 13 bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.
