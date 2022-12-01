No one told fans their trip to Warner Bros. would be this way. Several groups of visitors at the studio’s Embassy Courtyard in Los Angeles were surprised when “Friends” star Courteney Cox, 58, photobombed their group shots in front of the iconic fountain featured in the sitcom’s opening credits. “I’m working at Warner Bros. and I thought this would be a good time to surprise some ‘Friends’ fans and photobomb their shots,” the actress explained in an Instagram video posted Wednesday. In the clip, a tour guide has visitors sit and smile on the show’s famous couch as Cox, who...

4 DAYS AGO