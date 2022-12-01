Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Anyone who doesn’t see Idina Menzel as among our most noteworthy modern voices may be changed for good by this ride through her 2018 nationwide tour. In Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, premiering December 9 on Disney+, the Glee co-star and Wicked Tony winner — and the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen — performs alongside tourmate Josh Groban, culminating in her dream-come-true show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the cast of 'The Book of Clarence'. The 46-year-old star is attached to feature in Jeymes Samuel's movie that began production in Italy on Monday (05.12.22). James McAvoy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste have also joined the movie. LaKeith Stanfield...
