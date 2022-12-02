Blue Christmas: Holiday Parade In Northern Westchester Canceled For Second Time Due To Rain

An inclement weather forecast has dampened the Christmas spirit by causing a Northern Westchester holiday-themed parade to be canceled for the second time.

The Frosty Parade in Armonk scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 is now canceled because of expected rainfall, according to the North Castle Police Department.

The parade celebrates Frosty the Snowman's "annual homecoming" to Armonk, which is the former home of the snowman-themed holiday song's lyricist, Steve Nelson, according to the parade's website.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, but had been rescheduled because of inclement weather.

Organizers aren't letting the rain completely ruin the event though, as the lighting ceremony in the town's Wampus Brook Park on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. will still go on, North Castle Police said.

There will be no road closures associated with the event, police said.