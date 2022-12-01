Read full article on original website
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
7Cares Companies that Care: Petso Financial Consultants
Dave Petso, founder and owner of Petso Financial Consultants, joined KTVB to talk about 7Cares Idaho Shares. Donate now!
How do Idaho lawmakers decide where to sit?
Party leaders have their seats basically lined up from the start. After that, names are drawn from a hat, with selection groups based on seniority.
Companies That Care: Albertsons
7 Cares Idaho Shares continues through Dec. 10. Donations from companies like Albertsons and generous people like you help address hunger and homelessness in Idaho.
