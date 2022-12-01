Read full article on original website
Related
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetWishList: Junior League Of Dallas’ 2023 Milestones Luncheon
According to Junior League of Dallas (JLD) 2023 Milestones Luncheon Co-Chairs Elizabeth Gambrell and Heather McNamara,. “The Junior League of Dallas’ wish this holiday season is for the community to make plans to attend the 2023 Milestones Luncheon, which will be held Friday, April 14, at the Omni Dallas Hotel.
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery: 2022 Crystal Charity Ball Underwriters’ Cocktail Party
As the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball fundraising was winding down, one of the last events to take place before the gala at the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, December 3, was the CCB Underwriter’s Cocktail Party on Thursday, November 4. This year’s event had Jennifer and David Lancashire‘s estate glowing thanks to committee members like CCB Chair Susan Farris, Underwriting Chair Kristina Whitcomb, Party Chair Di Johnston and Wendy Messmann decked out in gems provided by the evening’s sponsor Diamonds Direct.
Comments / 0