As the 2022 Crystal Charity Ball fundraising was winding down, one of the last events to take place before the gala at the Hilton Anatole on Saturday, December 3, was the CCB Underwriter’s Cocktail Party on Thursday, November 4. This year’s event had Jennifer and David Lancashire‘s estate glowing thanks to committee members like CCB Chair Susan Farris, Underwriting Chair Kristina Whitcomb, Party Chair Di Johnston and Wendy Messmann decked out in gems provided by the evening’s sponsor Diamonds Direct.

8 HOURS AGO