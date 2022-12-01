‘The Masked Singer’ has a new champion

The Harp on “The Masked Singer.” The Harp was declared the Season 8 winner Wednesday night. | Michael Becker, Fox

“ The Masked Singer ” has crowned a new champion.

Who won ‘The Masked Singer’ 2022?

On Wednesday night, “The Masked Singer” crowned the Harp as the Season 8 winner and revealed the mystery person behind the musical instrument: Actress and singer Amber Riley .

The Harp was the first standout contestant on the show this season, appearing in the season premiere and wowing the judges with her powerful voice. And although the Harp’s identity has been concealed all season long, fans knew early on that it was Riley, the Deseret News reported.

“It’s kind of flattering that your voice can be recognizable because it makes you feel like an original,” Riley, who starred as Mercedes Jones on “Glee,” told Variety shortly after her win. “It’s very validating as an artist.

“This show is something that I didn’t know that I needed, to keep me growing,” Riley continued. “It refueled me.”

The season’s runner-up was the trio of lambs, which the show revealed to be the pop group Wilson Phillips. It was the show’s first all-female finale in eight seasons, per Yahoo! Entertainment .

How did fans know Amber Riley was the Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Fans had a pretty good idea Riley was the Harp from the start. During the season premiere, the Harp shared part of her backstory and provided some clues about her identity.

“When I was a teenager, I auditioned for the biggest show in the world,” the Harp said in a voiceover package that also revealed a witch hat and 3D glasses, according to People . “It was my dream, but I didn’t fit the mold and was turned down. I was devastated, but I knew I had to keep going.”

The entertainment site Distractify noted early on that the 3D glasses could hint at “Glee: The 3D Concert Movie,” while the witch hat could reference the musical “The Wiz,” which featured Riley as the Good Witch Addaperle.

Additionally, Riley auditioned for “American Idol” in 2003 but got turned down, Newsweek reported.

“When I started this journey, I had no idea just how much this competition would mean to me,” Riley said during her time on the show, per Variety . “I’ve spent years in an industry that doesn’t necessarily celebrate who I am all the time. In Hollywood, you can be overlooked based on a more shallow viewpoint. But being able to be the Harp and step out in just my talent alone. ... This show has given me the opportunity to reintroduce myself to the world on my own terms.

“I wanted to win it not just for myself, but for all the other girls who’ve felt less than perfect. Do not underestimate us. We have greatness inside.”

This season, Riley competed alongside a number of celebrities, like “Star Trek” legend William Shatner and “ Brady Bunch ” stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland , the Deseret News reported.

Riley now joins the ranks of past “Masked Singer” champs like T-Pain, Wayne Brady, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey and Jewel.