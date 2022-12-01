Read full article on original website
NYC middle, high school applications due Monday: 6 things you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline to apply for public middle and high school in New York City is Monday, Dec. 5, and there are some changes to the admissions process this year. In September, the city announced a new admissions process that aims to be more family-friendly, transparent...
NYC's Approach to Mental Illness: Intervene When it "Prevents a Person From Meeting Their Basic Human Needs"
Unwanted intervention with your mental health – whether you want it or not.Photo by(DusanManic/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crosshairs, once again. After announcing his plan to “hold” mentally ill New Yorkers involuntarily in institutions and hospitals, people around the world are wondering if he’s lost his mind – especially since this announcement comes only weeks after disclosing the state’s budget being nearly maxed due to NYC’s migrant crisis, (and Adams’ timely trip to Qatar during the World Cup.)
As NYC hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients, Sen. Schumer calls for federal aid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City hospitals are getting overwhelmed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) among children — and the unprecedented surge could become even worse, according to Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York). RSV is a common virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can...
Wildlife Summit to come up with new plan for controlling Staten Island’s wild turkeys
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An upcoming meeting between city and state agencies and local elected officials has one goal: Devising a plan for dealing with “nuisance” wildlife on Staten Island. And a main topic of discussion will be the borough’s wild turkeys. Mid-Island Councilman David Carr,...
Devout CUNY supporters honored at College of Staten Island’s Celestial Ball fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Richmond County Country Club’s Ballroom was the scene of the College of Staten Island’s biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday night. The annual Celestial ball amassed over 130 attendees, all of whom gathered to support the Staten Island Campus located in Willowbrook. The...
Here’s how one Realtor says St. John’s Univ. Staten Island campus can be developed responsibly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island officials are determined to keep the St. John’s University (St. John’s) Grymes Hill campus out of the hands of residential developers, but one real estate expert says the key is to have a “responsible development plan” that strikes a happy medium between profitability and serving the community.
23 families and rising: How Jenna’s Journey is helping S.I. patients recover from medical procedures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jenn Cody and Jenna Esposito were best friends growing up. Now, in Esposito’s memory, Cody is carrying on her legacy with the Jenna’s Journey Foundation. Esposito was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. After a long battle, she died in 2020. It was...
Borough president partners with GRACE Foundation to clean up Stapleton waterfront; new pastor installed at New Dorp Moravian Church | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As part of his ongoing efforts to clean up Staten Island, Borough President Vito Fossella’s Clean Team and the GRACE Foundation of New York’s participants removed 27 bags of litter and debris from a portion of Front Street in Stapleton. The GRACE Foundation,...
New $92M Staten Island rec center can be jewel in our waterfront crown | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders have waited for years – across more than a decade that has spanned the term-limited services of mayors, city councilmembers and borough presidents – and now, finally, there is a bona fide design for the replacement of the beloved, defunct Cromwell Recreational Center. Not just a...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Best of Staten Island: Nominate your favorite Chinese restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s Chinese restaurants are the cream of the crop for this final 2022 Best of Staten Island category. Fusion restaurants, places that specialize in certain fare and regional dishes, and those who serve it...
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
Owners of a Dongan Hills pizzeria host Christmas Toy Drive for children with cancer. And you can help.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since this season is the time to spread holiday cheer and bring smiles to children’s faces, what better way than to donate toys to youngsters who are ill. In the true spirit of the season, members of Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation want...
More than 1,000 attend RUMC’s ‘Community Day’ to celebrate new emergency department (PHOTOS)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) celebrated its new emergency department with a Community Day recently, an event open to the public, at which tours were given of new facilities. On Oct. 29, physicians, nurses and medical staff were on hand to welcome the more than...
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
Food service pros take notice: Restaurant Depot stakes a claim on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Food service operators of the borough who learned of a soon-in-coming Restaurant Depot rejoiced over the news. The grocer to the industry has leased the building at 1801 South Avenue in Travis. That address is home to the former location of Asian Foods which is...
Pointing to reduced sentences of 2 killers, Staten Island mob graveyard defendant asks for early release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Despite two previous attempts for a compassionate release that were shot down by a federal judge — including one earlier this year — a former mobster who committed two heinous murders more than 30 years ago is trying his luck again with a new petition.
Worst parking lot on Staten Island? Where are the GOOD ones? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Advance did a reader survey recently, asking Staten Islanders to name their least favorite, most problematic parking lots. My problem would be finding a decent number of good parking lots. I have to say from the outset: I hate parking lots. Most if not all...
Frozen raspberries sold in 9 states, including New York, are recalled
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Frozen raspberries sold by James Farm are being recalled due to the potential for the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of 10-pound James Farm frozen raspberries...
