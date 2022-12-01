ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Bridget Mulroy

NYC's Approach to Mental Illness: Intervene When it "Prevents a Person From Meeting Their Basic Human Needs"

Unwanted intervention with your mental health – whether you want it or not.Photo by(DusanManic/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crosshairs, once again. After announcing his plan to “hold” mentally ill New Yorkers involuntarily in institutions and hospitals, people around the world are wondering if he’s lost his mind – especially since this announcement comes only weeks after disclosing the state’s budget being nearly maxed due to NYC’s migrant crisis, (and Adams’ timely trip to Qatar during the World Cup.)
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service on Sunday evening

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Sunday, Dec. 4. From St. George and Whitehall ferry terminals, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 30 minutes on Sundays.
Helicopter used by Con Edison to fly low over Staten Island, cops say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A helicopter is scheduled to fly low over various Con Edison facilities on Staten Island and throughout the region on Monday. The Transmission Line Maintenance Section of Con Edison will be conducting a helicopter patrol of overhead transmission facilities and lines on Monday morning and afternoon until around 3 p.m., according to a statement form the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Informaiton.
These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
