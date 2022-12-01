Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 13 “Black-University Blue” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 13 is getting a cool new colorway this month. Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
seventeen.com
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment
Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
Comments / 0