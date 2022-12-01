Read full article on original website
The Nike LeBron 20 "Art Basel" Has Been Revealed
With Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 underway, brands have revealed many themed projects. For. , its celebration of the annual art fair includes two LeBron 20 colorways. The first, a “South Beast” look that combines a Miami pink with faux animal hair Swooshes. Adding to this, an “Art Basel” colorway has now been unveiled as a limited edition release of only 200 units. Launching via Miami-based retailer UNKNWN, it serves as the second rare project to be up for grabs as a giveaway of its friends and family exclusive Nike Air Max 90 “305” is also taking place.
First Look at the Footwear in Tremaine Emory's Guest Capsule With Dior
Luxury imprints continue to tap into the streetwear community through various collaborative projects, and the latest to be announced is a guest capsule from Tremaine Emory with. . The Denim Tears founder and Kim Jones have put their creative juices to work and crafted an entire range of apparel and...
Baracuta and Our Legacy WORK SHOP Go Sustainable for G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Baracuta shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to international collaborations with industry titans, having recently joined forces with ENGINEERED GARMENTS and Junya Watanabe for reimagined takes on the label’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Now, the English imprint is uniting with Sweden-based label Our Legacy for a sustainable...
Van Ness Wu Discusses How xVESSEL Found Its Way in Footwear
Since its debut in 2018 at INNERSECT in Shanghai, the xVESSEL GOP LOW has been a staple silhouette among sneaker aficionados in Asia. Its signature deconstructed design and reassembled outsole make it one of the most recognizable pieces of footwear in the streets. Led by Van Ness Wu, whose involvement in streetwear dates back to the early 2000s with Triumvir, xVESSEL launched with a collection of softgoods but its GOP LOW has since taken the lead with its hybrid vulcanized-cork construction.
The ASICS EX89 Debuts at Culture Cartel 2022
Basketball trainers from the late 1980s typically featured white bases, but the. GEL-EXTREME proved to be a style renegade by embracing bold color-blocking influenced by team jerseys. Today, its spiritual successor, the EX89, is updated with team-centric colorways once again, in addition to neutral renditions constructed with classic lifestyle materials.
LOEWE’s SS23 Elephant Bag is An Accessory You’ll Never Forget
Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE is always here to make you smile, constantly delivering quirky renditions of simplistic silhouettes. In recent memory, the luxury label has provided mouth-watering doughnut sets, crystal-crusted reflective tees, and sinkhole-plunged Cubi and Amazon 15 bags taken from its Fall/Winter 2022 offering. Now, LOEWE morphs its Spring/Summer...
Has Jerry Lorenzo Officially Started the Next Chapter of adidas Basketball?
In 2020, Jerry Lorenzo parted ways with Nike and forged a long-term partnership with the sportswear company’s biggest rival. . He was brought on to reshape the future of the Three Stripes’ basketball category as well as introduce a new Fear of God Athletics brand. And by the looks of this newly unveiled apparel capsule, we might finally be seeing the fruits of his labor from the past two years.
Hysteric Glamour and WIND AND SEA Reconnect for Punk Staples
Following a highly-anticipated collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS, Hysteric Glamour returns with an expansive series of winter staples in collaboration with WIND AND SEA. Created by then-21-year-old artist Nobuhiko Kitamura in 1984, Hysteric Glamour’s vibrant designs take inspiration from ’60s and ’70s American pop culture, offering a youthful Americana spin on classic silhouettes.
Jerry Lorenzo Announces New Direction for Fear of God x adidas
Announced back in 2020, Jerry Lorenzo‘s Fear of God x partnership has not delivered any major releases aside from a yellow hooded sweatshirt released at Shanghai’s INNERSECT festival this past January. But now the FoG founder and designer has now offered an update on the ongoing partnership. The...
Unifrom Launches Its First Solid Perfume
Emerging Stockholm-based fragrance brand Unifrom is expanding its catalog with the launch of its first solid scent. Since its 2020 founding by Haisam Mohammed, the brand has focused on roll-on fragrances. Now, its new wax-based Solid Perfume arrives in two scents. The “Oud” options features a woodsy aroma with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom and black pepper. Next up is “Frankincense” with top ntes of cedar, geranium, orange and jasmine – fusing deep woody elements with striking spicy ones.
TEN C Extends Winter Range with First-Ever Outerwear Capsule
Italian menswear label Ten C has announced it will launch a mini capsule collection for the upcoming holiday season. The new arrival marks the first time that the brand has put together a capsule collection, expanding on its traditional bi-annual drop calendar. For the capsule, Ten C selects its Hurricane...
Take Another Look at Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Champagne" and "Purple"
Following a first look, we now have another look at Drake‘s NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra “Champagne” and “Purple.” The tonal “Purple” take was originally seen on Drake‘s Instagram last month and centers around a striking lavender tone contrasted by subtle white elements.
OVO and Wilson Join Forces for Limited-Edition Basketball Collaboration
Following collaborations with Kith, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co. earlier this year, Wilson now works with OVO to create a limited-edition basketball and mini hoop set celebrating the legacies of both brands. The basketballs arrive in black and gold trim featuring gold owl logo motifs and co-branding across the side panels.
Elevate Your Strategy With Gucci’s Decorative Wooden Chessboard
Who said strategy games can’t look good as well? Definitely not Gucci with the release of its Decorative Wooden Chessboard. The elevated take on the classic strategy game arrives in a beige and ebony varnished mahogany wood with printed and solid-colored tiles. Whether it be a knight or king, all of the cast iron and aluminum alloy chess pieces in black and ivory are complete with the Gucci logo.
Closer Look at the SOULGOODS x Nike Dunk High "'00s"
Throughout the year, has teamed up with a laundry list of collaborators who have reimagined the iconic Dunk line. Bringing the year to a close, Beijing’s very own retailer SOULGOODS has begun the launch of its three-part Dunk High collection that looks back on the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s. Emphasizing hip-hop and basketball as key points of inspiration for the first two pairs, the “’00s” serves as a personal moment for SOULGOODS co-founder Wu Yue as he recollects childhood memories of Beijing with the colorway’s symbols and talismans.
Aries x XOUXOU Brings Street Style to Phone Accessories
London-based brand Aries has teamed up with XOUXOU to bring street style to phone accessories. The new collaboration reimagines XOUXOU’s staple PC iPhone case as a necklace. Appearing as an exotic green snake print, the case is stamped with a co-branded 18K stainless steel gold logo alongside a large gold chain, gold carabiner and multicolored woven rope. Whether they be utilized together or individually, the range of options allows for expanded customization.
FriendsWithYou Presents "Starchild" Sculpture in Celebration of Unity
A 16-foot version of the original displayed on the streets of Miami Beach. This year’s Miami Art Basel festivities are well underway, and Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III’s FriendsWithYou are celebrating by crafting a limited-edition 16-foot Starchild sculpture available for purchase. The artwork is a miniature version of the 50-foot original commissioned by the city of Miami Beach.
Thanks To OCA, Creative Directors Are No Longer Shadow Figures in the Music Industry
The creative director is a cornerstone of the music industry. Each offers a different perspective on turning an artist’s vision into reality, and having the creative director will make all the difference. The importance of the creative director is exactly why Jesse Rogg and Jesse Rose started Original Creative...
Nike Brings Paisley Swooshes to the Dunk Low
When it comes to paisley, is no stranger. Utilizing the classic pattern in select releases over the years, the Swoosh looks to be revisiting the style in 2023 as it adds to the “Paisley” collection of Dunk Lows. Since being revealed at the end of 2021, the theme has tapped into a variety of color combinations and now features a pink option.
Lamborghini and RHUDE Come Together for a Luxurious Capsule
During Art Basel in Miami this past weekend, Automobili Lamborghini and RHUDE unveiled a luxurious capsule collection that merges automotive innovation with striking fashion. Taking over the Lamborghini Beach Lounge, the special range is designed in honor of the first all-terrain super sports car, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, which was also introduced this past weekend.
