ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Draft Digest

Identifying Needs From Upcoming High-Drafting Teams

By Morten Stig Jensen
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5K4I_0jU7Degv00

Which needs can players from the 2023 class fill for lottery teams?

We're approximately 20 games into the NBA season, and that means we now have a rough idea of what teams could be missing.

As such, let's take a look at what the current top three projected teams to win the lottery are in need of, and let's find an upcoming rookie to help solve their issues.

(To avoid repetitive content, Victor Wembanyama is out of bounds in this exercise, as he otherwise would be the clear cut answer to every team's primary needs.)

Houston Rockets - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aWGrk_0jU7Degv00

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

This is hardly rocket science. The Rockets have an up and coming team with loads of fun, and potential-loaded players, including a dime-dropping center and a shooting guard who might one day average 30.

What they don't have is a proper point guard. With apologies to Kevin Porter Jr., a Henderson acquisition moves him into a more advantageous role of being a scorer off the bench, which seems more fitting long-term.

Henderson immediately becomes the table setter, as a young point guard who can consistently break down defenses, get to the basket, and make plays from there. The Rockets rank just 27th in assists, and are dead-last in turnovers, which only underlines their need for someone to come in and control the pace of the game.

Henderson does that, as he balances scoring and playmaking quite well, even if he doesn't necessarily project to become the next pure point Chris Paul. Henderson will always make his presence felt as a scorer, but with the presence of Jalen Green to take some of the load off of him, there's a decent chance he comes in and caters to the needs of others from the get-go.

Orlando Magic - Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DfPf_0jU7Degv00

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Magic doesn't have one major positional need, but they do have a ton of guards who are all fairly untested. Cole Anthony can score, but is he a long-term answer at the point? Is Jalen Suggs potent enough offensively to warrant major minutes? And what can we even expect from Markelle Fultz?

Thompson comes in and immediately offers tremendous size at 6-foot-7, an intriguing all-around game, and someone who can handle the ball and make key decisions.

While the 19-year-old is still quite raw, the combination of size, ball skill and athleticism is one of intrigue, as it theoretically allows him to move in-between positions fluidly, allowing Orlando to lean into Point Franz as they've done recently with Franz Wagner.

Thompson is basically the best possible plugger out there, and that ability will allow Orlando to utilize him in virtually all settings. Going big? Play him as lead guard. Going small? Slide him up to the three. Focus on playmaking? Play him as the off-guard next to Anthony or Suggs.

The Magic's recent embrace of positionless basketball makes Thompson a snug fit in Florida.

Detroit Pistons - Brandon Miller, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHlDd_0jU7Degv00

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, so full disclosure. This is maybe the one team where we could justify putting in Wembanyama, as they definitely could use a multi-skill center. Given they're currently developing Jalen Duren, and are apparently open to shopping Saddiq Bey, getting in on Miller as your new big wing of the future isn't a bad idea.

Miller is a versatile 6-foot-9 scorer, who would be deadly playing off of both Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, positioning himself as both a pop option, and one who can attack a close-out. While he likely will still need some work as a roller in the NBA, where defenders are noticeably bigger, his length and touch should give him an advantage in time.

Furthermore, Miller's offensive acumen should make life easier for everyone around, in particular Cunningham, who hasn't hit the NBA with as much storm as many believed. Defenders will have to choose their poison in Cunningham/Miller screen actions, especially with Ivey free-roaming off the ball.

If Detroit acts on a Bey trade, a Miller acquisition makes even more sense, as they'd be extremely shallow offensively at the wing, as Bojan Bogdanović isn't likely to stick around given his age and trade value.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com , PBPStats , Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference . All salary information via Spotrac . All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook .

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Nike Fully Cuts Ties With Kyrie Irving

Nike has officially cut ties with Kyrie Irving one month after suspending its relationship with the NBA star, The Athletic reports. It comes in the wake of him promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on Twitter, which Rolling Stone first reported. A Nike spokesperson reportedly confirmed the end of the partnership, though no additional comment or details were given. In a statement, Nike said only, “Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete.” A rep for Irving did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, though the player appeared to respond to the news himself on Twitter. In response to...
atozsports.com

Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
The Avery Journal-Times

49ers' Super Bowl odds skyrocket minus Jimmy Garoppolo

History doesn't look kindly upon third-string rookie quarterbacks making strong Super Bowl runs. Neither do sportsbooks. The San Francisco 49ers' odds of winning the Super Bowl skyrocketed after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury on Sunday. With rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy now at the helm of the offense, the 49ers saw their odds of winning...
The Columbus Dispatch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'not a slam dunk first rounder' after injury-ridden Ohio State season

While expectations for his junior season were sky high, Jaxon Smith-Njigba spent most of his final season with Ohio State sidelined. After setting Ohio State records with 95 receptions and 1,606 receiving yards in 2021, Smith-Njigba finished his collegiate career with five catches for 43 yards across three games, while spending most of the season sidelined with a hamstring injury.
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey

One of the most surprising teams in the NBA thus far this season has been the Indiana Pacers. Indiana dove headfirst into a rebuild early in 2022, trading away Domantas Sabonis, Torrey Craig and Caris LeVert ahead of the trade deadline. The rebuild continued in the offseason as Indiana also...
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
235
Followers
374
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy