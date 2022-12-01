ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury announces $1B to expand Internet access in six states

By Doug Cunningham
 4 days ago

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday announced nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan high-speed Internet funding for Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtd9m_0jU7DcvT00
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris wait to speak about expanding high-speed Internet access at the White House in May. The Treasury Department Thursday said nearly $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan is going to six states to connect 180,00 homes and business to affordable broadband service. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

"This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments to increase access to high-speed Internet and reduce Internet bills for American households and businesses," Deputy Treasury Sec. Wally Adeyemo said in a statement .

Adeyemo said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the "stark inequity" in access to affordable and reliable high-speed Internet in rural, tribal and other underrepresented communities.

According to the Treasury Department this funding will be used to connect more than 180,000 homes and businesses to affordable high-speed internet.

The Capital Projects Fund provides $10 billion to states, territories and tribal government to fund critical capital projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also includes funding for high-speed Internet.

Each state's plan under this funding requires service providers to participate in the Federal Communications Commission's new Affordable Connectivity Plan. It provides high-speed Internet discounts of up to $30 a month, $75 a month on tribal lands.

In addition, the Biden administration said it has secured commitments from 20 leading internet service providers to offer all ACP-eligible households high-speed Internet for no more than $30 a month.

For Florida, the newly announced funding will provide $248 million to connect 48,400 households. Georgia will get $250 million helping to connect an estimated 70,000 households.

Iowa will use $152.2 million to provide high-speed Internet to 18,972 households and businesses. Minnesota gets $44 million that it will use to fund two broadband projects -- Minnesota's Line Extension Program and the Low-Density Pilot Program.

Missouri gets $196.7 million which it estimates will connect 37,979 households and businesses currently lacking high-speed Internet access. Utah will connect 3,080 homes and businesses using $10 million in government funding.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 101

Tom Davis
3d ago

When did Congress pass the funding bill to pay for this.? The Treasury department is part of the executive branch. The bureaucracy acts like it is the unelected fourth branch of government .

Reply(1)
33
UaintBlackObiden
4d ago

The Hamptons are getting 5g compliments of taxpayers pockets. Rob from the poor and give to the rich. Nice Job joe

Reply(8)
54
Old Grunt
3d ago

Just another welfare program. It does nothing to actually provide internet service in rural areas. Got to have internet service for the discount to be useful.

Reply
11
