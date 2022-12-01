Rock On at Audacy Music Festival

Everyone’s favorite alternative fest will return to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach December 3-4. Now in its second year, Audacy Music Festival promises an all-star lineup ranging from day-one headliners Muse, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, The Struts, and Yungblud to artists like Machine Gun Kelly, The 1975, Dashboard Confessional, and Mayday Parade the second day, among countless other acts.

In addition to general admission tickets, several VIP packages are available, offering access to the newly designed and enhanced VIP-only area with a dedicated main stage viewing area, five complimentary drinks, daily happy hour in the VIP Oasis, lounge space to soak in all the vibes, and more. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Reverb, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to take action toward a better future for the planet and its inhabitants.

