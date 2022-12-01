ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fr1VK_0jU7DQHd00
Anthony Ramos stars in the new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos.

Rise of the Beasts is based on the Transformers toy line and is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee .

The new film takes place in the 1990s and follows Noah (Ramos), a young man who is caught up in the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, alien robots who can transform into different vehicles and other forms.

The movie introduces the animal-like Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons into the film franchise.

Dominique Fishback also stars, with the voice cast to include Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson , Ron Perlman , David Sobolov, Michelle Yeoh , Peter Dinklage and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is written by Joby Harold and directed by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael Bay as producer. The film opens in theaters June 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Juicy’ Powers The Beasts In New ‘Transformers’ Trailer

The Notorious B.I.G.‘s timeless classic “Juicy” soundtracks the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming new film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Released on Thursday (December 1), the trailer features star Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) along with everyone’s favorite Transformers, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, as they fight previously-hidden robots who are disguised as beastly animals from the jungle.
The Mary Sue

The Movie Inspired By a Real-Life Cocaine Bear

When a film is marketed as “inspired by true events” it’s almost never the case. Remember all the horror movies that told us that (only for the story to be loosely based on it most of the time)? However, this Cocaine Bear is actually inspired by true events. In fact, the real cocaine bear can be seen in a museum in Lexington, Kentucky. Wikipedia says the following:
toofab.com

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Reveals New Threat to the Autobots

"You've never faced anything like this" The shape-shifting Transformers are back ... and facing off against a whole new threat. The first trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" dropped online Thursday, after its big debut at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this morning. "Returning to the action and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans say Ray Liotta’s swan song ‘Cocaine Bear’ destined for Oscar greatness

The world lost a national treasure earlier this year when the late, great Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away. But his posthumous film, Cocaine Bear, is already getting a lot of buzz as a worthy swan song and maybe even an Oscar contender. Cocaine Bear is the over-the-top dark comedy...
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
492K+
Followers
69K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy