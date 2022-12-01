Watch: 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts .

Anthony Ramos stars in the new film "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos.

Rise of the Beasts is based on the Transformers toy line and is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee .

The new film takes place in the 1990s and follows Noah (Ramos), a young man who is caught up in the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, alien robots who can transform into different vehicles and other forms.

The movie introduces the animal-like Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons into the film franchise.

Dominique Fishback also stars, with the voice cast to include Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson , Ron Perlman , David Sobolov, Michelle Yeoh , Peter Dinklage and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is written by Joby Harold and directed by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael Bay as producer. The film opens in theaters June 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com