Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Wakefield to host wrestling tournament
Wakefield High School is hosting the first of what will become the annual Vic Blue wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17. Blue is the former head wrestling coach at Wakefield, who started the program and later became principal at the school. Blue’s son, Neill, will be present to help begin the tournament with some opening remarks.
Inside Nova
More, bigger data centers on the way?
Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers in Prince William County, along with a potential upgrade to an existing facility. Amazon Data Services Inc. and QTS Realty Trust Inc. are seeking county approval to build bigger and taller data centers than already allowed on their properties, and J.K. Land Holdings LLC wants to upgrade or replace an existing data center, potentially building a taller facility.
Inside Nova
Democrats expect to be playing defense when General Assembly convenes
Northern Virginia’s Democratic legislators next year aim to keep Republicans from rolling back victories they achieved in 2020 and 2021, when their party controlled both the General Assembly and statewide offices. Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean) outlined the Democrats’ strategy during a Nov. 29 virtual town-hall meeting. “Defense, defense...
Inside Nova
GOP readies list of prospective Arlington Electoral Board appointees
The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
Inside Nova
Virginia lawmakers look at ways to detect high drivers
There are plenty of laws and regulations on the books related to how police are allowed to examine drivers for possibly being drunk, but the same cannot be said when it comes to checking on drivers for possibly being high on marijuana. “We’re having a discussion to try and figure...
Inside Nova
Candidates announce bids for Prince William County School Board seats
Next year’s races for the Prince William County School Board are beginning to take shape, with new contestants for the board’s eight seats emerging and several incumbents announcing their reelection intentions. As previously reported by InsideNoVa, two Democratic challengers in the Woodbridge District – recent Forest Park graduate...
Inside Nova
Lovejoy Gallery opens on Main Street in Manassas
The city of Manassas has welcomed its newest art gallery on the top floor of historic 9358 Main Street. Founded in Manassas by Virginia native Nancy Jean Edmundson and former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, the Lovejoy Gallery on Main is a working studio that also hosts a collection of art from around the world, according to a news release.
Inside Nova
Potomac School wrestlers host Backyard Classic
It has quickly become a beloved tradition, like the Daytona 500 inaugurating each year’s NASCAR season, and perhaps the biggest event on the Potomac School Panthers annual wrestling calender. At the traditional time of high noon Saturday, Nov. 26, Potomac School hosted its third annual outdoor Backyard Classic, a...
Inside Nova
InFive; Loudoun hate crime, new art gallery and Dumfries Christmas Parade returns
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic graffiti spray painted outside the South Riding shopping center this weekend. 4. Data center spread. Three companies are proposing more than 2.3 million square feet of new data centers...
Inside Nova
Regional unemployment down on year-over-year basis
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Inside Nova
Culpeper turns up for Giving Tuesday
It usually doesn’t take a national day of giving for Culpeper to help out its most valuable nonprofits, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The Windmore Foundation for the Arts and the Germanna Foundation are just some of the local groups who were on Culpeper’s minds this year’s Giving Tuesday.
Inside Nova
Woodbridge man pleads guilty for role in local dogfighting conspiracy
A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to engage in dogfighting, and a Camp Springs, Maryland, man pleaded guilty to advertising a dogfight on the internet, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release. According to court documents, from at least May 2015 through...
Inside Nova
Another dominant team effort sends Freedom-Woodbridge to the state football final
Tristan Evans shrugged his shoulders as if to say why would he savor one moment over another? Or expect his team to do the same?. The Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback set a state record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season Saturday to help the Eagles defeat visiting Western Branch 69-14 in the Class 6 state semifinals.
Inside Nova
Madison headed to state championship football game
One undefeated Class 6 tournament team has been conquered, now the Madison Warhawks need to outscore another with a perfect record to win their first Virginia High School League state football championship. Madison (11-3) never trailed as it knocked off the previously undefeated and host Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3...
Inside Nova
SPUR-ring awareness: Local band plans Jingle Jangle Ball
Scott Elliott’s music career started over 40 years ago with “listening to music and … getting something from listening to music.”. The Lake Ridge resident began taking guitar lessons at age 12 and eventually found his community by playing in cover bands. That led to songwriting, forming an original band – SPUR in 1994 – and releasing his own music.
Inside Nova
Police: Manassas man charged in Vienna break-in
A resident living in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive, N.E., told Vienna police on Nov. 30 at 5:27 p.m. that there was a person inside a vacant house that was under construction. Officers located the man in the home and arrested him. Police took the 40-year-old Manassas man...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Scenes from the the 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade
The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade stepped off Saturday with more than 100 entries, 300 volunteers and 2,000 participants. Check out our photos from the parade route.
Inside Nova
Manassas man leads deputies on high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County, strikes police cruiser
A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection...
Inside Nova
Police identify woman found dead in Centreville in 1993
Fairfax County police say they now know the identity of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
Inside Nova
Phoebus ousts Brentsville again
Brentsville District proved to be tougher competition for Phoebus in their second consecutive Class 3 state semifinal meeting. Nonetheless, the Tigers lost by almost exactly the same margin as they did a year ago, falling 58-14 to the Phantoms on Saturday at Darling Stadium in Hampton. The unbeaten Phantoms (14-0),...
Comments / 0