ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Here's a list of warming centers available in Detroit throughout the winter season

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdDor_0jU7DEw900

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weather starts to get colder, city officials shared a list of warming centers in Detroit that are now open for those seeking to escape winter weather conditions.

The Detroit Health Department says there are three warming centers where those experiencing homelessness can go, and they are open now through March 31.

The warming centers are supervised at all times and provide hot meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services.

"Winter weather creates additional challenges and risks for Detroiters, and the City of Detroit and its partners are dedicated to providing not just an escape from the cold, but also housing services that can help them in the longer term," said Terra Linzner, homelessness solutions director for the Detroit Housing & Revitalization Department.

Here are the three warming centers available:

  • Cass Community Social Services
    Address: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit 48206
    Phone number: (313) 883-2277
    Facility open for: Families and single women

  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Mack Warming Center
    Address: 11037 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48214
    Phone number: (313) 331-8990
    Facility open for: Families and single women

  • Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries - Third Street Warming Center
    Address: 3535 Third Ave., Detroit, MI 48201
    Phone number: (313) 993-6703
    Facility open for: Single men

Those seeking placement at the warming centers can call 313-305-0311 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays or on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say that if an individuals needs shelter outside of these hours or on holidays, they should visit a warming center in-person.

For more information on these warming centers and shelters, visit here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis kicks off "Jackets for Joints" promotion

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The season of giving is here and Puff Cannabis of Michigan is kicking off a holiday promotion to keep children in need warm this winter. The promotion is called "Jackets for Joints." It runs Dec. 5 through Dec. 18. To participate, customers can visit any Puff Cannabis location –  in Madison Heights, Hamtramck, Utica, Bay City, Oscoda, Traverse City, or Sturgis – with a new coat or jacket for a three to 12-year-old. After customers donate a coat, they will receive one jar of "Baby Jeeter" pre rolls, valued at $50. The coats and jackets...
The Detroit Free Press

Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm

When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
Detroit News

Archbishop of Detroit dedicates new additions to Solanus Casey Center

Detroit — The Solanus Casey Center celebrated its 20th anniversary Saturday morning with about 100 members of its congregation and the Archbishop of Detroit, who dedicated a new gift shop, cafe, confessionals, office space and reception atrium at the center. The Solanus Casey Center is a pilgrimage place on...
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
CBS Detroit

Man found dead at Belleville rest area after overdose

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead at a Belleville rest area Sunday morning after overdosing, Michigan State Police announced.At about 5:45 a.m., MSP was contacted by the Van Buren Fire Department, saying they were on the scene of an overdose at a Belleville rest area.When troopers arrived at the scene, a 34-year-old man from Wisconsin was pronounced dead. A 36-year-old woman from Ann Arbor was also on the scene, but she did not require any medical treatment.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MLive

Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
HometownLife.com

Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend

Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy