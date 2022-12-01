Read full article on original website
Minnesota teacher gives students survey about pronouns, asks whether to conceal gender changes from parents
A science teacher in Minneapolis' Highland Park Middle School admitted using survey with students asking whether certain pronouns can be used with their parents.
On this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848, President Polk ignites California Gold Rush with address to Congress
President James K. Polk ignited the California Gold Rush when he confirmed the discovery of the precious metal in his State of the Union address on this day in history, Dec. 5, 1848.
Massachusetts fugitive Christopher Keeley, accused of killing elderly couple, is arrested in Florida
Christopher Keeley, the suspect wanted in connection with the double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson of Marshfield, has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida.
California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents
Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Reparations Task Force is claiming that Black state residents who qualify may be entitled to over $200,000 in payouts over historic discrimination.
Georgia sheepdog fights off, kills 8 coyotes after pack attacks his sheep
A Georgia sheepdog named Casper is recovering from injuries suffered when he fought off a group of coyotes that attacked his sheep.
Paul Pelosi emerges in public for first time since California attack
Paul Pelosi made his first appearance in public at the Kennedy Center on Sunday since suffering an alleged assault at the hands of David DePape in his California home.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
FBI joins probe into North Carolina countywide blackout as motive for gunfire at power substations unclear
A state of emergency was declared for Moore County, North Carolina, as the FBI aids in the investigation into shootings at two substations that caused extended power outages.
Supreme Court hears free speech arguments over Colorado company refusing to create websites for gay weddings
A legal challenge against Colorado's Anti-Discrimination Act from a graphic designer who does not want to create websites for gay weddings goes before the Supreme Court.
ABC, CNN and NBC panelists predict Warnock victory in Georgia runoff, argue GOP lacks 'motivation'
Journalists predicted on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock would win the Georgia Senate runoff because of campaign spending and already having control of the Senate.
NYC 'torso killer’ pleads guilty to 1968 murder of Long Island woman Diane Cusick, admits to killing 4 others
Prolific "Torso killer" Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty on Monday to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick and the killings of four other women in Nassau County decades ago.
Chris Christie's niece reportedly kicked off plane, injured six deputies in Thanksgiving disturbance
A woman reported to be the niece of ex-NJ Gov. Chris Christie was arrested following a disturbance on an airplane Thanksgiving Day in which she allegedly atttacked deputies.
Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk among finalists for TIME Person of the Year
Elon Musk is competing with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Chinese President Xi Jinping and others for a shot at becoming TIME's Person of the Year — again.
Warnock still won't say if he supports any abortion limitations just one day before Georgia runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., refused to say whether they supported any limitations on abortion while responding to a question from Fox News Digital.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
Firearm sales explode as Oregon awaits judge's decision on gun control law
The owner of Northwest Armory says gun sales have hit a 30-year high as Oregon residents rush to stock up in case a judge allows the new law to take effect Dec. 8.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
