WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Central Missouri Mules (5-3, 1-1) defeated the Newman Jets (4-4, 0-2) by a final score of 69-53 on Saturday, Dec. 3, inside the Multipurpose Building. The Jets jumped out to an early five-point lead in the opening minutes of the contest but found themselves trailing at half-time and never recovered.

2 DAYS AGO