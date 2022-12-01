Read full article on original website
ucmathletics.com
Miller, Goodwin Highlight UCM Track & Field at Happy Holidays Multi-Events Meet
CRETE, Neb. – Trey Miller won the heptathlon and Kayla Goodwin captured the indoor pentathlon title to highlight UCM track and field at the Happy Holidays Multi-Events Meet Sunday, Dec. 4, on the Doane University campus. The Mules and Jennies are scheduled to return to action Dec. 9-10 at...
ucmathletics.com
No. 9 Mules Wrestling Led by Culp and Morgan at Drury Open
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The ninth-ranked University of Central Missouri Mules wrestling team competed in the Drury Open Saturday, Dec. 2, at Weiser Gym. They were led by No. 6 JD Culp and No. 10 Austin Morgan, who both placed in their respective weight classes. Culp, a sophomore from Warrensburg, Mo.,...
ucmathletics.com
Mules Basketball Grounds Jets 69-53
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Central Missouri Mules (5-3, 1-1) defeated the Newman Jets (4-4, 0-2) by a final score of 69-53 on Saturday, Dec. 3, inside the Multipurpose Building. The Jets jumped out to an early five-point lead in the opening minutes of the contest but found themselves trailing at half-time and never recovered.
