ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Civil rights groups call on House to pass resolution against racist ‘Insular Cases’

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZihD_0jU7CB6v00
This photo shows people at Utulei Beach Park in Pago Pago, American Samoa on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mike Bloomberg spent more than $500 million to net one presidential primary win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. His lone victory in the group of islands with a population of 55,000 was an unorthodox end to his much-hyped but short-lived campaign that ended Wednesday. (AP Photo/Fili Sagapolutele)

A coalition of civil rights groups led by the ACLU on Thursday called on the outgoing Democratic House majority to pass a resolution recognizing equal constitutional rights for residents of all U.S. territories.

The resolution, introduced in 2021, would repudiate the so-called “Insular Cases,” a series of Supreme Court decisions that decreed limits to the rights of U.S. nationals in territories based largely on their race.

“This bipartisan resolution presents an historic opportunity for the House to reject the racist Insular Cases and their doctrine of ‘territorial incorporation,’ which established what has been criticized as a doctrine of ‘separate and unequal’ status for the 3.6 million residents of U.S. territories – 98% of whom are people of color,” wrote the groups.

“While both liberal and conservative Supreme Court Justices have recently criticized the Insular Cases as ‘odious and wrong’ and ‘rest[ing] on a rotten foundation,’ the Supreme Court has repeatedly passed on opportunities to reconsider these controversial cases.”

Most recently, the Supreme Court in October and November passed on two cases that would have challenged the Insular Cases.

In October, the Court refused a case brought by an American Samoan U.S. national who sought U.S. citizenship — American Samoans are by statute U.S. nationals, not citizens, with reduced political rights on the mainland.

In November, the Court turned away a case brought by a Puerto Rican teachers’ organization that sought equal treatment regarding retirement benefits for that territory’s educators.

The diversity of causes affected by the Insular Cases reflects how broadly the late-19th and early-20th century worldview that informed the decisions still affects daily lives of territorial residents.

“Indeed, it is broadly accepted now that these cases entrenched racialized imperialist-era concerns over extending constitutional protections to people of color. At the time, prominent members of Congress from both parties did not want the Constitution to apply fully to these territories because they found the islands’ residents unfit to enjoy its full benefits,” wrote the groups.

“The Supreme Court itself described these persons as ‘alien races’ and ‘savage tribes’ who were less deserving of full Constitutional protection. In the principal decision, Justice Edward White warned against the dangers of admitting an ‘unknown island, peopled with an uncivilized race.'”

Still, not all territories support overturning the effects of the Insular Cases, although none currently defend the racist reasoning behind them.

American Samoa, for example, campaigned against the Supreme Court taking up the citizenship case, arguing that full U.S. citizenship would be incompatible with Samoan governance and land ownership traditions.

But advocates see an opportunity for Congress to officially decry the underpinnings of the Insular Cases, though a House resolution would not change their legal effects.

“With the Supreme Court recently dodging two opportunities to overrule the Insular Cases, it is more important than ever for the House to make clear that the racist Insular Cases and the colonial framework they established should have no part in the United States today,” said Neil Weare, President and Founder of Equally American, a group that advocates for equality for residents of the territories.

And advocates see the current lame duck session as an opportunity to raise awareness of the Insular Cases, both from an immediate political lens, and from a historical point of view.

“With next year marking the 125th anniversary of the United States holding formal overseas colonies, the time for the House to act is now. For these reasons, Congress should roundly condemn the outdated racist and imperial rationale underpinning the Insular Cases and adopt H. Res. 279 before this session expires,” wrote the groups.

Comments / 66

Daniel Clay
4d ago

I swear to God we could be invaded by China and the ACLU would actually sue the United States government for fighting back. the ACLU like so many things was a good idea when it first started with Noble purposes and since then has just went downhill crazy since then

Reply(4)
91
Betty Kelly
3d ago

all these institutions like this one and all of our government institutions this one in particular is a in hallways have been a leftist leaning one just like the media but now the media and this organization non-profit

Reply
28
ohio girl
3d ago

These territories have their own leaders, their own government, their own laws. They don’t pay the same taxes as US citizens and therefore are not entitled to the benefits created by those tax dollars.

Reply
30
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
The Hill

Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers

Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Salon

"Biden jumps the gun on Christmas": Fox News now complaining White House is "too pro-Christmas"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Over the years, many critics of Fox News and its sister channel Fox Business have mocked the right-wing cable media outlets for claiming that liberals and progressives are carrying out a "War On Christmas." It's a claim that's difficult to back up, as Christmas music, Christmas celebrations and Christmas decorations become ubiquitous in a long list of major U.S. cities that are overwhelmingly Democratic — from Boston and Philadelphia to Seattle to Chicago. Nonetheless, many Fox News and Fox Business hosts have insisted, year after year, that there is a movement among liberals, progressives and Democrats to attack Christmas.
The Hill

The Hill

796K+
Followers
90K+
Post
566M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy