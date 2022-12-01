'The Amazing Race 34's' Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez Reveal How Their Lowest Race Moment Led To Their Engagement

Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Margarita Levieva & Sandrine Holt Join Disney+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) are set for major roles opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Details about Levieva and Holt character are being kept under wraps; I hear they may be playing love interests for the...
Albany Herald
‘Harry & Meghan’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Official Trailer for Docuseries (VIDEO)
The in-depth documentary series about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on Netflix in two volumes, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, December 8, followed by the remaining three episodes on Thursday, December 15. Directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s...
Albany Herald
How ‘Midnight Mass’ Helped Zach Gilford Nab His Role on ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’
Zach Gilford is messing with our heads! After we met the Criminal Minds: Evolution monster dubbed Sicarius, the end of Episode 2 revealed Elias Voit to be a family man in a sunny Seattle home. (Gilford’s real-life wife, Kiele Sanchez, plays his TV spouse.) In Episode 3, “Moose,” Gilford’s Elias got even darker. (Thankfully, he didn’t kill the dog.) And things are only getting more confounding from here as the series juxtaposes Elias’s dark deeds with his home life.
Albany Herald
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
Albany Herald
'Harry & Meghan' series gets release date and new trailer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an early Christmas gift for their supporters. A new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was released Monday, along with a schedule for when the episodes will stream.
Albany Herald
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Shaeeda’s Baby Ultimatum (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 15 “Battlefield.”]. Brace yourself for an epic meeting, a potential baby, an ultimatum that has been two seasons in the making, and much more in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Albany Herald
George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media
George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it. In a profile for the Washington Post published on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor said he manages to avoid too much exposure to today's 24/7 media cycle by not engaging on those platforms, which he acknowledges would be problematic "if I have three drinks at night."
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Comments / 0