WIBW
The Salvation Army gives thousands of coats away to those in need
Topeka fire crews were able to put out a garage fire Saturday after a police officer spotted it while on patrol. Girls on the Run prepared for 10 weeks for their annual 5K run. Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death Sunday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. The victim has been...
WIBW
Hundreds of nativity sets on display for Nativities & Noels
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 800 nativity sets from over 100 countries were on display at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Friday through Sunday for their annual Nativities & Noels event. The nativity sets were featured from areas in Asia, South America, Africa, North America and more.
WIBW
Expansion project set to close 46th St. in 2025
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An expansion project will close 46th St. in 2025. On Monday, Dec. 5, SBB Engineering, a firm hired to develop plans to expand 46th St. says the project is set to close between Fielding and Rochester Rd. in early 2025. The project will see the expansion of the roadway to three lanes.
WIBW
Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second fire in less than a month was sparked Monday morning at a former Topeka church building in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at SW 6th & Polk St. around 9 a.m. on December 5. They said the building is vacant, but formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society holds last low-cost vaccine clinic of 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society held its last low-cost vaccination clinic of the year. They will continue the clinics next year, giving people time to make appointments for their pets. The clinics are an opportunity for people to get their pets’ standard vaccinations and tests at a lower cost than a traditional trip to the vet.
WIBW
Topeka rings in holidays with 27th Annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka rang in the holiday season with the 27th annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade. Hundreds gathered to kick off the holiday season with the annual parade. The route began at 5th St. and Kansas Ave. and headed southbound. Parade participants showed off their creativity while promoting their business, plus they handed out some candy to the children of Topeka while walking down the street.
KVOE
Reported porch fire in central Emporia turns out to be much less serious incident
A reported structure fire in central Emporia on Saturday turned out to be a much lower-level concern than first feared. The fire at 816 West Ninth was reported shortly after 10 am, and Emporia Fire Deputy Chief Jesse Taylor tells KVOE News the initial call was for a porch fire. Instead of finding the porch on fire, firefighters found a flower pot had been destroyed.
WIBW
Man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake identified
CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who accidentally drowned in Centralia Lake over the weekend has been identified. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Dec. 5, that the person who had accidentally drowned at Centralia Lake had been identified as Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Va. On...
KVOE
Man, dog safe after house fire in Osage City
The occupant of a home in northern Osage City got out safely after a fire Monday morning. The Osage City Police Department says fire was reported at 403 Lakin around 4 am. A barking dog alerted the home occupant about the fire, so both got out of the house without injuries.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
WIBW
Season of giving through Washburn Tech’s Toy Build
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Christmas is right around the corner, and students at Washburn Tech put their building skills to use to give back to the community. Washburn Tech held its ninth annual Toys for Tots toy build event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Toy builders converted the Auto Refinishing & Collision Lab into Santa’s Workshop. John Lemon, a Washburn Tech instructor, said this event is special to him.
WIBW
2 Topeka couples on cruise cut short by rogue wave that killed passenger
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka couples were among those on a cruise cut short first by an accident, then by a rogue wave that took a passenger’s life. Pam and Tom Trusdale planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica. “We were going to get to do a...
WIBW
One person escapes early morning house fire in Osage City
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was able to safely escape a house fire early Monday morning in Osage City. Osage County Fire District’s from Osage City, Lyndon/Vassar, and Burlingame responded to the 400 block of Lakin St. at 3:51 a.m. on December 5. Authorities said one person...
WIBW
Cesar the border collie shares holiday cheer from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is getting into the holiday spirit. Cesar, a young border collie mix, sported a bright red bow when he joined Emi Griess for a visit to the Eye on NE Kansas. Cesar is about a year old, with some neurological issues that make his walk a little different, but he gets around fine!
WIBW
Meals on Wheels hopes to serve up happy holiday for clients
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals on Wheels of Eastern Kansas is hoping to serve up some holiday cheer along with their hot meals. Stacie Torrez, manager of volunteer services, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their efforts to fill holiday gift bags for their more than 1,400 Meals on Wheels and PACE clients.
kmuw.org
Meet the Union Station volunteers who keep these tiny trains on track during the holidays
Union Station has one of the largest model rail exhibits in the United States, with more than 80 trains of all sizes. When decorating for the holidays starts in October, the display gets even bigger. Oversized wreaths can be viewed from outside , hanging in the Grand Hall’s massive windows,...
WIBW
Jefferson Co. Officials investigate suspicious death, Sunday morning
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened at 11:15 am, Sunday, Dec. 4th. Sheriff Jeff Herrig, says deputies responded Sunday morning, Dec. 4th, to 2601 Knoll Ct., just east of K-4 and the Shawnee County line. The victim has been...
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Topeka, KS
The capital city of Kansas, Topeka served as a gateway west for pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s. It is perhaps most famous for being home to the US Supreme Court’s pivotal decision to abolish racial segregation in schools. Today, Topeka is a city teeming full of history, as well as an array of diverse attractions, museums, and unbeatable natural beauty.
