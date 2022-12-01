Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Alice A. Beaver, 92, daughter of the late Samuel T. and Alma A. Hall, passed away on November 30, 2022, at her residence. Preceding her in death was her husband, Harold Sr., son, Harold Jr., and brother, Sammy Hall. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ringtown. Alice was employed as a secretary in the Guidance Office of the North Schuylkill High School, Fountain Springs, until her retirement.

2 DAYS AGO