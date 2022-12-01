Read full article on original website
Skook News Obituaries: December 2nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Alice A. Beaver, 92, daughter of the late Samuel T. and Alma A. Hall, passed away on November 30, 2022, at her residence. Preceding her in death was her husband, Harold Sr., son, Harold Jr., and brother, Sammy Hall. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ringtown. Alice was employed as a secretary in the Guidance Office of the North Schuylkill High School, Fountain Springs, until her retirement.
Pottsville man killed by falling street sign
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Pennsylvania sanitation worker hit by sign dies almost 3 months later
Man dies after work accident
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man who failed to appear for a prison sentence. Johnny Baker, 43, failed to appear at the Schuylkill County Prison on November 18, 2022, to begin serving his prison...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular Lehigh County tavern reopens just in time for holiday get-togethers
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Reconnecting with old friends over drinks and light bites is a timeless holiday tradition. And if you're fresh out of egg nog, tired of Christmas cookies or just prefer catching up somewhere besides your living room, consider stopping by a recently reopened pub in Lehigh County.
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
100,000 Christmas lights shine in Schuylkill County
TUSCARORA, Pa. — Over 100,000 Christmas lights fill a development in Schuylkill County. Frank Fabrizio has been working on this display in Brockton since August, building the light fixtures by hand. The Fabrizo family has made their neighborhood Christmas light display a tradition. "The year after my father passed...
UPDATE: Overnight Standoff in Schuylkill County Ends with One in Custody
A standoff that lasted over 12 hours ended with one in custody early Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Thursday, around 3:00pm, Troopers from the Schuylkill Haven, Hamburg, and Frackville barracks responded to 430 Rauschs Road, in West Brunswick Township near Orwigsburg for a report of a disturbance.
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department give a police escort to 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District as they arrive at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, for a shopping spree.
Lehigh Valley airport police take kids holiday shopping. Officers with the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department take 22 children and their families from the Catasauqua Area School District on a holiday shopping spree Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Target in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. The department increased the number of families participating for this sixth annual outing.Get Photo.
Schuylkill County Police Reports - 12/01/2022
A collection of police reports received from Schuylkill County law enforcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEST PENN TOWNSHIP -On Tuesday September 27, 2022, the West Penn Township Police were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered a GMC Terrain hit a parked tractor trailer, split in half, and caught...
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
WATCH: Daycare looking to ID truck that crashed into their playground
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County daycare owner is trying to find the driver that ran over the fence to their playground. The owner of Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton is asking for help identifying a dark-colored truck that crashed into their property around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The video […]
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
