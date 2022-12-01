Read full article on original website
Government and community calendars
Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., Red Wing High School J pod. Red Wing School Board, 6 p.m., Red Wing High School J pod. Red Wing City Council Truth in Taxation, 6 p.m., City Hall council chambers. Red Wing City Council special meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Mitchell Harris of Pine Island reported on Nov. 28 that a vehicle was stolen from his driveway around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was found abandoned on Hwy 52 just south of Hwy 63 and returned to the owner. Property damage. Reed Clementson, Pine Island, reported on Nov. 24 that his...
Defensive breakdowns cost Wingers boys hockey
Too many times lately, Red Wing has had a lapse in defensive coverage. Coming off a disappointing loss to La Crescent, the Wingers appeared to have cleaned those issues up until late in the second period. Two goals 2 minutes, 2 seconds apart for Simley put the Wingers in a...
Wingers girls hockey come up short in rally against Century
Red Wing trailed at one point 4-1 in the second period. Three straight goals by the Wingers tied the game 4-4 before Fiona Barry scored at 15 minutes, 10 seconds of the third to give Century a 5-4 win Saturday afternoon. Taya Cordes scored on the power play late in...
Area girls basketball: Dec. 2
Lake City trailed by 13 at the half and couldn't make up the difference in the second as Byron pulled away for a 65-46 win Friday night. The two teams went to the free-throw line with frequency. By game's end, the Bears were 18-for-37 at the line while the Tigers made 15 of 25.
