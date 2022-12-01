Read full article on original website
Jv123
4d ago
Working for a religious school they should have the right it’s against the religion. Go to a different school or keep your business quiet for but don’t try to make the religion change!
4
Mass Attorney General-Elect Campbell Announces Transition Team
BOSTON – Following a historic victory as the first Black woman elected Attorney General and the first woman of color and Black woman elected statewide in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Attorney General-Elect Andrea J. Campbell and her team have spent the past several weeks working hard on her transition to the Attorney General’s office.
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman among group suing Sig Sauer, saying gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states, including Massachusetts, saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit,...
Can Minors Under the age of 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts?
Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Unions Plan Offensive to Invest in Public Higher Education
After winning a long fight to impose a surtax on the state's highest earners designed to fund education and transportation, unions and educators from across Massachusetts are making it clear that public higher education is on the top of their priority list for the newfound funds. "This is the perfect...
newbedfordguide.com
Red Bull can leads to Massachusetts man being charged with 14 Bank Robberies in New England
“TAYLOR DZICZEK, 30, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was arrested today on federal criminal complaint charging him with robbing a Connecticut bank earlier this year. As alleged in the complaint, Dziczek is also a suspect is several additional bank robberies that have occurred in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire since September 2021.
MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
Bill would recognize "School Custodian Day" in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Massachusetts would set aside a day to recognize school custodians if a bill moving through the Legislature becomes law.The State House News Service reported that a "School Custodian Day" proposal has won initial approval from the House."The governor shall annually issue a proclamation setting apart October 2nd as the School Custodian Day, in recognition of the dedicated contributions provided by school custodians to ensure children of the Commonwealth have clean, healthy and safe learning environments, and recommending that the day be observed in an appropriate manner by the people," the bill states.The bill was put forward by Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, and Rep. Alyson Sullivan, R-Abington.
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
Senator Warren Re-Introduces Financial Relief For Civilian Treated at Military Hospitals Act
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office. She was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. She is a Democrat. (stock graphic) ***. WASHINGTON DC – United States Senator Elizabeth...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
Top exec at Mass. pharmacy in deadly meningitis outbreak sentenced to prison
BOSTON (AP) — A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. Gregory Conigliaro, 57, as the vice...
One-time payment coming to individuals in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Need some cash for the holidays? Well, here is some great news as some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices.
wgbh.org
Why Gov. Baker's Fells Acres pardon push is so controversial
As Governor Charlie Baker wraps up his second and last term in the Corner Office, he's making headlines — and raising some hackles — by calling for pardons in the Fells Acres child sex-abuse case, which led to multiple convictions in the 1980s, but also left lingering questions about whether justice had actually been served.
Mass. 2022 midterm: Why did the poorest communities have a low voter turnout?
A little over half of Massachusetts residents voted in the 2022 midterm election, but in the state’s poorest municipalities voter turnout was well below the state average. In cities with high poverty rates like Lynn, New Bedford and Lawrence, no more than 35% of voters cast their vote in the midterm election. Meanwhile, in wealthy communities like Eastham, Carlisle and Mount Washington over 70% of registered voters turned out to the polls.
capecod.com
Healey Names Cape Cod Officials to Transition Committees
HYANNIS – Four local officials have been selected by Governor-elect Maura Healey to help with transitional efforts for her new administration. Tom Cahir, Paul Niedzwiecki, Dorothy Savarese, and Dan Wolf were appointed to serve on different transition policy committees for Healey. All four officials serve on the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a northeastern state known as the “Bay State” due to the popular bays located along the Atlantic Coast. You may be familiar with the bays, capes and beaches along the coast like the Massachusetts Bay, Cape Cod and Ipswich Bays. But besides the stunning bays the state also has amazing lakes, both natural and man-made that are some of the cleanest lakes in the country. Often the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes but that is not always the case. Cool deep lakes in Massachusetts offer excellent fishing opportunities and are a major source of drinking water. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Massachusetts!
AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices 26 Cents Higher Than National Average
FRAMINGHAM – The average gas price in Massachusetts is down 10 cents from last week ($3.76), averaging $3.66 per gallon. Today’s price is 16 cents lower than a month ago ($3.82), and 25 cents higher than December 5, 2021 ($3.41). Massachusetts’ average gas price is 26 cents higher...
