This is all about teams in nascar. Let's get this straight Rick Hendrick owns the 48, 24, 9, and 5. GMS Petty owns the 42 and 43. These are full time numbers, drivers and teams. The require full time sponsorship. Sponsore want consistency. Consistency with drivers and a car number. Jimmy is there to show GMS Petty how to win. Hopefully he can't because he struggled to win during the last 3 years of driving. Consistant winning has eluded most of the Nascar smaller teams. Jimmy will be fine with a new number and a new team.
