Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

2 HOURS AGO