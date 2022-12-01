Read full article on original website
Related
Antonio Brown promoting music while still on the run from the police
The police still haven't caught up to Antonio Brown in person yet, but just about anyone can still catch him on social media. Despite being a wanted man, the embattled former NFL wide receiver still took to Instagram over the weekend to post a video of Dutch footballer Memphis Depay doing a dance from one of Brown's music videos. The post received a wide range of reactions, with many criticizing Brown for promoting a music video from last May instead of turning himself in.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
2022-23 College Football Bowl Games Spreads and Lines
Here are the opening spreads for all of the college football bowl games.
WGRZ TV
Jones scores 32, Buffalo knocks off Saint Bonaventure 83-66
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Curtis Jones scored 32 points as Buffalo beat Saint Bonaventure 83-66 on Saturday. Jones added six rebounds and three steals for the Bulls (4-4). Zid Powell added 23 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds.
Comments / 0