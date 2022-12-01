The Curry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program receives generous donation

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office would like to share with the public that we received a very generous donation for our Curry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program by Richard and Ruth Wilson of Brookings.

The Wilson’s have been a major supporter of our K-9 program and in fact were pivotal in getting our program started in 2019. With this donation, we will be able to continue funding the program.

Our K-9’s assist Deputies in drug cases, apprehensions, locating evidence, and other criminal cases as well as being a devoted protection partner for their handlers.

Our K-9’s and their handlers continue required weekly training as well as additional training to keep certifications current and to ensure the best outcome when deployed.

In today’s world where staffing and resources are limited in law enforcement, having K-9’s is a huge benefit for the safety of our Deputies and Community.

We would like to publicly thank the Wilson’s for their donation and all others who have donated and supported our K-9 program. If you would like to donate to our K-9 program, you can contact us at (541) 247-3243.