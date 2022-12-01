ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Country Today

Chair Grijalva celebrates new Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, actions on tribal consultation and co-management

By Press Pool
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXgM3_0jU77X8Z00

News Release

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee

House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) yesterday issued the following statement on President Biden’s designation of the nearly 450,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and the administration’s announcement of several new actions to support Indian Country at yesterday’s White House Tribal Nations Summit .

“I want to extend thanks to President Biden for once again demonstrating that Indigenous voices have a say in this administration,” Chair Grijalva said . “Avi Kwa Ame, also known as Spirit Mountain, has been a sacred and special place for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and several other tribes since time immemorial. Today’s designation shows that this administration understands that conservation and respect for tribal cultural and religious spaces go hand in hand. I also want to thank Congresswoman Titus for her work and perseverance in making sure Avi Kwa Ame received the protections it deserves.

“This administration is also continuing to make historic progress in making sure tribal consultation is more than just the checking of a box. As of today, agencies will be putting uniform standards and policies in place that will raise the bar for how they obtain tribal input and incorporate Indigenous knowledge in federal decision making. These important new requirements mirror my RESPECT Act, which would take them a step even further and put them into law. I look forward to the positive impacts of today’s announcements and will continue to work with the administration to keep progress moving in the right direction.”

Avi Kwa Ame National Monument is President Biden’s second new national monument designated using his authorities under the Antiquities Act of 1906. Earlier in November, the Bureau of Land Management held a standing-room-only listening session where tribal leaders and other attendees voiced unanimous support for the national monument designation.

In his remarks at today’s Tribal Nations Summit, President Biden also highlighted several new actions to uphold the federal trust responsibility. These actions include new uniform standards and policies for tribal consultation, extending tribal co-management to waters and fisheries managed by the Department of Commerce, and new guidance for including Indigenous knowledge in federal decision making, among many others.

Chair Grijalva introduced the RESPECT Act ( H.R. 3587 ) on May 28, 2021. In addition to making tribal consultation the law, the bill will establish government-wide standards for identifying agency actions and regulations that have tribal impacts, conducting adequate outreach to tribal governments, documenting tribal consultation, and implementing training to improve federal-tribal relations.

Stay in touch with Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee:
Website Facebook Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1sbo_0jU77X8Z00

(Image: Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee)

Comments / 0

Related
Hdogar

Rules that Former Presidents Have to Follow

Being the President of the United States has its own set of perks- quite obviously. However, just as everything comes at a cost, being the President of the US also has its disadvantages in terms of restrictions and rules. These rules do not leave your side even after leaving the office at the end of your tenure.
Indian Country Today

Seneca Nation joined by Senator Charles Schumer to announce $7.625 million federal grant to support construction of Southern Tier Regional Transit Hub on Cattaraugus Territory

News Release Seneca Nation Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. was joined by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on the nation’s Allegany Territory November 23 to announce a major federal grant to support a significant economic initiative by the nation. The Seneca Nation was ...
Indian Country Today

Indian Country Today

Phoenix, AZ
479
Followers
556
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

 https://indiancountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy