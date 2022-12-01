Rep. Steven Horsford elected to serve as next Congressional Black Caucus chairman

R ep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) was elected to serve as the next chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday, with the Nevada Democrat slated to succeed current CBC Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH) in leading the influential group in the next Congress.

Horsford, 49, ran unopposed in the race for the position, having touted his experience as vice chairman of the group, his role in assisting the Biden transition team on behalf of the CBC, and the diversity of his district in his letter announcing his candidacy last month.

Beatty congratulated Horsford, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the group.

"It has been the honor of my career to serve as the 9th woman to chair the Congressional Black Caucus,” she said in a statement.

“As the 117th Congress draws to a close and I pass the baton to this dynamic group of dedicated leaders, I am confident our power and our message are in capable hands," she added.

Horsford was first elected to Congress in 2012, lost his swing seat in 2014, and successfully ran again for the seat after former Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) opted not to run again following a scandal, returning to the House in 2018.

In addition to Horsford being elected to take the reins from Beatty, the group chose Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) to serve as first vice chairwoman, Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) to serve as second vice chairman, Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) to take on the role of secretary, and Rep. Marilyn Strickland (D-WA) to serve as the group’s whip.