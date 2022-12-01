ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar, roofing company to create 400 jobs in Fairfax, eligible for state subsidy

By By Tyler Arnold | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – A solar and roofing company expects to create more than 400 new jobs with an investment in Fairfax County and will be eligible for a performance-based subsidy when full-time jobs are established.

SmartRoof, which is already based in the county, will move from its McLean office to a larger office space in Reston. The company will invest $35,000 to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills Road.

The company is eligible to receive a subsidy through the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, which provides tax breaks based on how many new full-time jobs are created. Companies that qualify for the grant can receive a $1,000 tax credit for every new job created. The 400 jobs are projected to be created over a five year period.

“SmartRoof's mission is to positively impact lives through roofing and solar,”Joshua Jerge, the CEO and Founder of SmartRoof, said in a statement. “This starts with our employees and ripples through the local communities where we work. We were founded in Virginia and are excited for the opportunity to keep our headquarters in Fairfax County and improve the lives of Virginians for years to come.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin touted Virginia’s business climate when commenting on the investment.

“SmartRoof is an innovative, Virginia-founded company that is changing the standard of service in the roofing industry, and it is exciting to see one of our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” Youngkin said in a statement. “With one of the nation’s largest transportation networks, a skilled workforce pipeline, and a pro-business climate, the Commonwealth is an ideal location for SmartRoof to reach its growing customer base.”

Smartroof is one of the 50 largest roofing companies in the country, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The governor’s office said that the company uses technology to make homes smart so customers can save money on energy and help the environment. It provides services in northern Virginia, Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

Virginia competed with Maryland for the project.

