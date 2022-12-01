ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1

By By Tyler Arnold | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXvr4_0jU774rz00

(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1.

Justice signed a proclamation to officially terminate the state of emergency Jan. 1 and will end any remaining COVID-19 rules and regulations on that date. All statutory regulations and executive orders issued in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect. The proclamation notes the governor is delaying the effectiveness until January to provide adequate time for them to be lifted without any harmful effects on West Virginians.

“The state of emergency doesn’t affect a whole lot anymore,” the governor said during a news conference. “There was a time we used this state of emergency in a way that was prudent. …Now it’s no longer needed.”

During the news conference, Justice said one of the reasons the state of emergency remained in effect was because the administration wanted to ensure that lifting it would not jeopardize any federal money going to the state. He said the administration does not believe there is currently a need for an emergency response and that the state would not lose any federal money by lifting the state of emergency declaration.

The governor reiterated his recommendation for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 74% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and nearly 64% are fully vaccinated. More than 68% of those aged five and older have received at least one dose and more than 59% are fully vaccinated. The elderly have higher rates of vaccination than younger people.

Comments / 5

Related
The Center Square

Proposed Ohio amendment to stop government immunity rejected

(The Center Square) – A plan to change Ohio law to stop qualified immunity for local government workers hit a snag when a summary of the proposal was rejected by Attorney General Dave Yost. Yost rejected the summary from a citizens group that wants a new constitutional amendment that would remove qualified immunity for employees of political subdivisions for injury, death or loss of person or property caused by an act or omission from a government employee during their job. ...
The Center Square

South Carolina's McMaster bans TikTok on state government devices

(The Center Square) — There will be no more TikTok on state government-owned devices in South Carolina. On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams asking for the social media platform to be blocked on all state government electronic devices. McMaster said that the move was made out of the interest of user safety. ...
The Center Square

Delaware to receive $11M in federal funding to bolster public health

(The Center Square) – Delaware’s public health workforce and infrastructure is getting an infusion of federal funding. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending $11,021,366 to Delaware that will be used to strengthen the state’s health care workforce and its infrastructure, Gov. John Carney said. The organization is awarding $3.2 billion across the country to help states provide people, services, and systems that are necessary to maintain public health. ...
The Center Square

Amendment 1 passes as Illinois board approves certifies midterm election

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ midterm general election has been certified, as has the amendment to the state’s constitution prohibiting local and state regulations on what can be collectively bargained. The Illinois State Board of Elections Monday approved the official canvas of vote totals from the Nov. 8 election. More than 4.1 million people cast ballots with a voter turnout of just over 51%. That’s the fourth lowest midterm turnout in the past 40 years, the board said. ...
aarp.org

2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think

West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Midterm election is certified; bill would ban certain types of semi-automatic firearms

Illinois election results certified The Nov. 8 midterm general election has been certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections. More than 4.1 million votes were cast with a turnout of just over 51%. That’s down from the 57.2% turnout four years ago. Monday’s certification also confirmed passage of the amendment to the Illinois Constitution codifying collective bargaining rights with 53.4% of all votes cast being in the affirmative. ...
The Center Square

Republicans ready Joint Finance Committee for more 'conservative solutions'

(The Center Square) – There’s talk of more “conservative solutions” from the Republican lawmakers who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday announced the members of the powerful, budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. He reappointed Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek to serve another term. Vos added Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, to...
The Center Square

$60 million in state aid going to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

(The Center Square) – Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive roughly $60 million in assistance through the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Florida’s request for additional aid. The state will provide nearly $25 million to help purchase building materials for repairs and the Florida Disaster Fund will contribute $35.2 million worth of donated relief money to cover costs for services provided through several organizations. ...
The Center Square

10% of prefiled bills for 2023 Missouri legislative session deal with taxation

(The Center Square) – During the first three days to file bills for Missouri's 2023 legislative session, approximately 10% deal with taxation in some form. Almost 700 pieces of legislation were introduced since pre-filing of bills began Dec. 1. More than 350 bills were filed in the House of Representatives and 330 in the Senate. With state tax revenues increasing and an approximate surplus of $6 billion, 72 bills deal with some sort of taxation. Senators and those elected to the chamber in November filed...
The Center Square

Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar

(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
The Center Square

Cicilline drops bid for Democratic leadership post

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has scrapped his latest bid for House leadership, less than a week after throwing his hat into the ring. Cicilline was expected to challenge South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn for the number four spot in the House Democratic leadership, but pulled the plug on his candidacy ahead of a Thursday vote. His decision not to seek the job cleared the way for Clyburn, a veteran lawmaker, to win another two-year term in the position. ...
Lootpress

West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Hudson told WCHS–TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm. “It has been miserable,” Hudson...
The Center Square

2022 Arizona election results certified, despite challenges

(The Center Square) - The 2022 midterm election results have been certified in Arizona, although some candidates have refused to concede in their respective races. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel met on Monday morning to canvass the November 2022 election results, as required by state law. “Arizona had a successful election,” Hobbs said during...
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Democrats suppress voter turnout in local elections

"I think most newspapermen by definition have to be liberal; if they're not liberal, by my definition of it, then they can hardly be good newspapermen." – Walter Cronkite The Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 triggered national apoplexy, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, admonishing them as Jim Crow 2. The fallout from Biden's rant led to Major League Baseball relocating its all-star game to Colorado. But sorting fact from fiction indicates this was Democratic politics at its worst since Colorado's voting laws...
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats defiant over primary change

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are vowing to continue to go first in the presidential primary calendar, despite the national party stripping the Granite State of its first-in-the-nation status. The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voted Friday to dramatically upend the 2024 presidential nominating schedule by making South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire, and later Georgia and Michigan, before the multi-state Super Tuesday contests. ...
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania announces broadband plan for how to spend almost $400 million

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is moving forward with expanding broadband across the commonwealth, and a new plan details how state officials will judge success. The Pennsylvania Broadband Authority laid out its goals in a report, its focus on broadband infrastructure and availability, digital equity, device and tech access, and digital literacy. “Our collective mission is to foster and create equitable, affordable, and robust high-speed broadband infrastructure and services connecting...
The Center Square

School ransomware attacks prompt calls to restore internet accountability

(The Center Square) – If someone physically attacked a school, the perpetrator would likely be prosecuted immediately. But it’s often harder to prosecute online crimes, including the ransomware attack that closed two Michigan school districts for days in November. Schools in Hillsdale and Jackson counties were closed last month after ransomware attacks. Ransomware is a malicious attack using malware or software to disrupt access to networks, computer files, or digital files. In order to restore normal functions, the perpetrators of the attack demand some form...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy