sh bas
4d ago
everything is racist..has nothing to.do with ability..training..if you aren't on top someone is holding u back..not your fault..it's because it's racist..circular logic...
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
bkreader.com
Mayor Adams Wants Police to Involuntarily Hospitalize People with Mental Illness … Brooklynite Public Advocate has Questions
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams — a former member of the NYC Council from Brooklyn’s 45th district — raised questions about the policies of a new mental health initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams and his administration last week. On Nov. 29, Mayor Eric...
cityandstateny.com
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
‘Voters should not be disregarded’: Alvin Bragg reflects on first year as Manhattan’s DA
Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg. Bragg touched on gun violence, Mayor Eric Adams’ mental health plan, the Trump Organization and Lee Zeldin. [ more › ]
Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’
This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.” Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NYC Needs Thousands of Apartments for the Formerly Incarcerated. 50 Face Furious Opposition
“Just Home”—a NYC Health + Hospitals (HHC) plan to convert an empty staff residence on the Jacobi Hospital campus into supportive housing for a few dozen people with serious medical problems discharged from Rikers Island—is a pressure cooker for many of the most fraught issues in the city: homelessness, mental health, development, and the risk of crime, whether real or perceived.
Ill-conceived bail reform laws have plunged New York into a state of chaos
This past August, I decided to leave my position as the administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court Criminal Term. This was a difficult decision, as I loved my job and my term was not set to expire until the end of 2024. But public safety in New York City is being undermined by politicians who lack the courage to stand up to misguided advocates. Retiring from the bench was the only way I would be able to speak my mind and correct the critical problems our criminal-justice system is facing, including bail reform. That is why I decided to run...
NYC charter schools struggling with student enrollment declines, too
Before the pandemic, Principal Laurie Midgette’s Brooklyn charter school maintained a waitlist 300 names deep. But over the past three years, demand has receded, and her school’s enrollment has dropped by 16%. It’s forced her to dial up recruitment efforts, advertising in movie theaters and on bus stops. With more open seats, the school is in the process of enrolling about 35 asylum-seeking students who recently arrived in New York.“This is definitely,...
Rat-Hating NYC Mayor Has Unpaid Ticket for Rodent Infestation
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ war on rats could start at home. The New York Daily News reports that Adams had an unpaid summons for a rodent infestation at his Brooklyn home—even as he is searching for a “rat czar” who can come up with a plan to drive the creatures out of the city. His spokesman said the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn earlier this year and looks forward to appearing... at an upcoming hearing to state as much.” However, the Daily News reports it found no visible rat traps at Adams’ Bedford-Stuyvesant house and did spot garbage bags piled up outside of receptacles.Read it at Daily News
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
thepositivecommunity.com
Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
Right-wing protesters, some with Proud Boys clothing, picket SI Drag Queen Story Hour
Demonstrators organized by right-wing activist and painter Scott LoBaido picketed a Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday afternoon and were met by leftist counter protesters.
BBC
'Rats will hate this job posting' - New York City seeks rat tsar
The rats of New York City have been put on notice. There will soon be a new sheriff in town. Mayor Eric Adams' office is seeking a "director of rodent mitigation" - or rat tsar, as many are calling it - to fight the Big Apple's "real enemy". "The ideal...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams is in Qatar. Council members are in Israel. Who's paying?
It’s a tale as old as time – or at least since Abraham Lincoln visited Paris in 1858. Elected officials have long been drawn to different parts of the world for conferences, educational tours, cultural exchanges and pseudo campaign stops, often at the bequest of special interest groups. Over the years, these trips have ranged from wildly controversial to encouraged.
Star power! Jay-Z joins Times Square team bidding for prized NYC casino
SL Green and Caesars Entertainment have a glam new partner in their hoped-for Times Square casino — Brooklyn-born billionaire rapper and entertainment impresario Jay-Z and his Roc Nation, Realty Check has learned. The three-way partnership, to be announced at SL Green’s annual investor conference on Monday, marks a dramatic twist in the developer’s and Caesars’ quest to launch a casino at SL Green’s 1515 Broadway office tower. (They’re among a half-dozen teams that are also expected to submit proposals to the state for a first full-scale casino in the Big Apple.) Although details have yet to be spelled out, Jay-Z and his team are expected...
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
Thrillist
NYC Will Pay You $120,000 a Year to Become the Face of Rat Extermination
NYC is ready to get serious about its rat problem. In an effort to curb the rat population, the city is willing to shell out major money to hire for a new job, and New Yorkers are encouraged to apply. The title is Director of Rodent Mitigation, and the lucky...
Assembly Democrats’ plot to to undo will of Brooklyn voters
Word is the Assembly’s huge Democratic majority means to vote against seating Assemblyman-elect Lester Chang, the Republican winner in Brooklyn’s 49th District, unless he can satisfy their gripes about residency issues. They have the legal power, but it sure looks like disenfranchisement over sour grapes. Do Speaker Carl Heastie & Co. really want to defy the will of the district’s voters — many of them Asian? Chang upset 26-year incumbent Assemblyman Peter Abbate Jr., long-time chairman of the Assembly’s Labor Committee and a favorite of public-employee unions. State law gave Abbate ample opportunity to challenge Chang’s residency long before the Nov. 8 election....
queenseagle.com
Newly unified redistricting commission releases a reshuffled Queens Assembly map
Members of the New York Independent Redistricting Commission met Thursday to vote on a set of new state Assembly lines and, for the first time in the commission’s short history, Republican and Democratic commissioners were able to agree on one map. Though the commission’s mood may have calmed down...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
