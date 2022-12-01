Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #9 From DC Comics
“Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince’s parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They’re actually there to visit Grandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?”
Fallen Angels And Flagellation: Previewing ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #5
“Reeling from his confrontation with the Order of St. Dumas’ origins, Jean-Paul Valley and Azrael find their faith crumbling. Disgusted by the shortcomings of his would-be-brother, Father Valley arrives to mete out justice unto the failed Azrael. And the sentence is death!”. Sword of Azrael #5 is out Tuesday...
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
An Origin Most Tragic: Reviewing ‘Stillwater’ #16
‘Stillwater’ expands the horror and human experience explorations of this series through the use of a perfectly constructed flashback issue, capturing the energy and tone of the Civil War era it taps into. A powerful tragedy wrapped up in stunning tangible visuals that allow us to stand beside the point of view character and feel her pain. Truly a powerful encapsulation of the energy that makes this title so unique and intriguing.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
Characterization In The Buffyverse — ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Season 3, Episode 22
This is part of a bi-weekly series concerning the characterization of Buffyverse characters. The first installment in this series can be found here. Arguably the best place to begin reading this series is at the beginning, but that is up to each reader. As a reminder this column will cover major and some minor characters from the shows Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) and Angel (1999-2004). Other Buffyverse media, such as the graphic novel Spike: Into The Light (2014) are not pertinent to this series. Also there will be no referencing real world events in this bi-weekly series.
These Mermaids Have Teeth: An Interview With ‘Black Cloak’ Creators Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren
Detective Phaedra Essex is used to being unpopular, but when her ex-fiancé is murdered, there’s no way she’s not working the case (even if means confronting her past in the process). Set in a world where mermaids and elves co-exist, Black Cloak is the latest series from writer, Kelly Thompson, and artist, Meredith McClaren, and is the fantasy-murder mystery you didn’t know you needed. Subscribers to Thompson’s Substack newsletter will have read the series digitally, but starting this January it will be available in print curtesy of Image Comics.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
Preview: Happiness Is… Funny Things, The Comic Biography Of Charles M Schulz
Charles M ‘Sparky’ Schulz’s 100th birthday would have been on 26th November 2022 and to celebrate Top Shelf Productions has announced Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles M. Schulz. Funny Things is promised as, and looks like it may well deliver, “an imaginative and tender-hearted...
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 5 – Kate Beaton’s Headed Home For Xmas…
Welcome once more to The Comicon Advent Calendar for 2022, a day-by-day celebration of Christmas comics, today focusing on the wonderful work of Kate Beaton. Over the years, Kate Beaton’s made some incredible things, starting with webcomics under the Hark! A Vagrant name, swiftly followed by adoration from readers for the collections Hark! A Vagrant and Step Aside, Pops, which won all the awards. She’s subsequently published the picture books King Baby and The Princess and the Pony. Beaton lives in Cape Breton with her family. Right now of course, you should either reading your own copy of her latest incredible book, Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands, or buying multiple copies as perfect Christmas presents. Ducks tells of her life pre-comics and her time working in the oil sands of Alberta’s oil rush and the culture shock, harsh realities, and trauma that she has to undergo.
Jason Todd And The Joker Reunite In ‘The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing’ #3 Preview
Backup: Rosenberg, Francesco Francavilla, Napolitano. The Joker is dying and needs medical help…but where can the most wanted man in the United States get it? And to make matters worse, Jason Todd decides now to finally hunt and kill the Clown Prince of Crime?. The Joker: The Man Who...
Art For Art’s Sake # 185: The Beauty Of Sequential Art
Art For Art’s Sake – spreading the sequential love around this week…. Marguerite Sauvage – new Judge Dredd cover work…. Kevin Wada’s variant cover for A.X.E.: Starfox #1. Paul Smith – Doctor Strange. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132 – Peejay Catacutan. Kamome Shirahama –...
In Space No-One Can Here You Scheme: Previewing ‘Batman’ #130
Backup: Zdarsky, Leonardo Romero, Jordie Bellaire, Cowles. “The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!”
Preview: A New Edition Of The Classic European Graphic Novel ‘The Invisible Frontier’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of their new printing of The Invisible Frontier, out tomorrow from writer Benoit Peters and illustrator Francois Schuiten. ‘Uncover the strange magic of The Obscure Cities and be awed by the beautiful art and incredible storytelling! Features a new English translation of the classic graphic novel.
