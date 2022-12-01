Welcome once more to The Comicon Advent Calendar for 2022, a day-by-day celebration of Christmas comics, today focusing on the wonderful work of Kate Beaton. Over the years, Kate Beaton’s made some incredible things, starting with webcomics under the Hark! A Vagrant name, swiftly followed by adoration from readers for the collections Hark! A Vagrant and Step Aside, Pops, which won all the awards. She’s subsequently published the picture books King Baby and The Princess and the Pony. Beaton lives in Cape Breton with her family. Right now of course, you should either reading your own copy of her latest incredible book, Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands, or buying multiple copies as perfect Christmas presents. Ducks tells of her life pre-comics and her time working in the oil sands of Alberta’s oil rush and the culture shock, harsh realities, and trauma that she has to undergo.

