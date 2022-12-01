ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks’ Las Vegas Residency Continues into 2024

By Cillea Houghton
Garth Brooks is extending his new Las Vegas residency into 2024 due to overwhelming demand.

After the previously announced 2023 dates for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace sold out, Brooks has added a slew of new shows to the calendar in 2024. The new dates will be announced in May 2023, around the time the residency opens. Brooks will perform shows in June, July, November, and December 2023.

“You’re scared to death…when they tell you that they’re going to put on a whole year of shows,” Brooks said in a press statement. “And then…the first day of on-sale…they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone. That’s an amazing feeling, as you can imagine. And all of a sudden it hits you – ‘they want to extend this!’ Well the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right? So I’m there!!”

Those who signed up as “Verified Fans” to get tickets to the 2023 shows, but were unable, will get first access when 2024 shows go on sale. Tickets are available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

“My whole life I have heard the saying, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day,'” Brooks added. “Well, thanks to God and the people, ours was. Truly grateful and unapologetically excited.”

Additionally, the Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE Boxed Set is available for preorder on his website. The five-disc compilation includes more than 50 of the country legend’s live performances.

Brooks made his Las Vegas residency debut in 2009 with Garth at Wynn, which ran until 2014 at the Encore Theatre. The residency had Brooks singing acoustic songs by many of the artists who influenced him, along with some of his biggest hits. His wife Trisha Yearwood often joined him onstage. Garth Brooks/Plus ONE follows Brooks’ most recent tour, the Stadium Tour, which wrapped in September 2022 with five sold-out shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT/ViacomCBS

