Chicago Blackhawks’ winless streak reaches 8 games after 5-4 loss: ‘We have to get some kind of desperation on one-on-one battles’

Give the Chicago Blackhawks style points for an exciting finish.

Max Domi scored a power-play goal with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, and Taylor Raddysh had a crack at the tying goal from point-blank range with 14 seconds left, but goalie Stuart Skinner stuffed the rally.

In reality, the Hawks received no points in the standings from going toe-to-toe with the Oilers in a 5-4 loss at the United Center, their eighth straight (though a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens came in a shootout).

It wasn’t as ugly as the preceding 7-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets , but this defeat was a mixed bag.

Domi had two power-play goals — the Hawks went 2-for-6 on the PK — so that’s a positive. And Boris Katchouk and MacKenzie Entwistle scored their first goals of the season.

But Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (three goals and two assists between them) blistered a crumbling Hawks defense. All of the Oilers’ goal came in five-on-five play.

The Hawks have allowed at least five goals in six of the last seven games. Only six of the 37 goals allowed in that span came via the power play.

“We’ve had lots (of adversity) this year in lots of different ways,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. “It is good to see that we do fight back to the end. But we have to be more stingy defensively without taking away from our offense.

“We have to get some kind of desperation on one-on-one battles. We’re doing a good job in the faceoff circle, so if we take that as an example and put it in different areas, whether it be on the half-wall in our D-zone or net-front in both zones, I think we’re going to come out on top in more of these games than not.”

Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. When it comes to scoring, the Hawks need to take more chances.

The Hawks have scored on 9.7% of their shots, 19th in the league. It’s not a great figure, but it’s better than their stat for second fewest shots on goal (577).

You can debate shot quality versus quantity, but there’s no arguing this number: The Hawks’ 41% share of scoring chances at five-on-five ranks last in the league, according to hockey-reference.com — and this is despite a four-goal performance against the Oilers, which was the exception.

Even when the balance tips in their favor, the Hawks aren’t converting. During the loss to the Jets, they managed a 51.2% edge in five-on-five scoring chances and 68.8% of high-danger chances but lost the five-on-five goals battle 5-1.

“It’s not like we’re trying to miss,” said forward Andreas Athanasiou, who shot wide four times against the Jets. “We’ve had a good amount of chances. But when you get an abundance of chances, you want to see the puck go and more.”

Richardson could replay some of the near misses in his mind.

“Domi double clutches on the side of the net, or Patrick Kane, that little bounce went behind the goal line instead of just hanging there for a tap in off Seth (Jones’) shot,” he said before Wednesday’s game.

“Then there’s no analytics for going (Domi) offside when the goal is called back on Double-A (Athanasiou).”

After the game, Richardson said the Hawks cranked up the offense out of “desperation,” but it’s not sustainable because of how vulnerable it leaves them on defense.

“It’s just automatic desperation because we are down” 4-1 midway through the third period, he said. “It’s hard. I think we’re playing forceful and we’re taking chances because we’re behind.”

2. It was a quiet night for the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews reunion.

Along with Athanasiou, the reunited Toews-Kane line allowed more goals (three) than they had shots on goal (two) at five-on-five.

It’s one game, so Richardson was confident Toews and Kane will rediscover their “natural connection.”

“I think 4-on-4 they scored a goal … a couple of games ago,” Richardson said. “And they seem good in that department. It was a good try tonight.

“I thought Domi with Raddysh and (Philipp) Kurashev did a great job. it’s only one game, so maybe give it a shot on the road when we can flow and we’re not going to worry about line matching.”

3. Boris Katchouk was flying high by the seat of his pants — literally.

Before the game, Jujhar Khaira talked about getting into the dirty areas.

“Greasy goals, we’ve got to get to the net more and just try to be in the right areas for those rebounds and tips and all that,” he said.

And there’s whatever you call Katchouk’s first goal of the season . A moon shot? Bun-timer? Jack Johnson’s blast grazed Katchouk’s pants and sailed into the net. Entwistle, who assisted, smiled when the goal was brought up.

“It’s nice, he’s going to the net, he gets rewarded and it goes off his pants and in,” Entwistle said. “I thought it was Jack Johnson that scored, so that’s why me and him were hugging at the blue line. And then we looked over and they were all hugging Boris. It’s good for our line to get some confidence, get our line rolling a little bit.”

4. MacKenzie Entwistle’s goal was another win for his line.

Katchouk’s second-period goal put the Hawks on the board, but Enwtistle’s goal in the third — 19 seconds after Domi’s power-play goal — knocked the deficit to 4-3 and gave the Hawks hope of a comeback with seven minutes left.

The fourth line — Katchouk, Entwistle and Reese Johnson — had slightly more than 4 ½ minutes together at five-on-five, but they did their damage: two goals and none allowed.

“We as a line needed something, and tonight was that little confidence booster for us,” Entwistle said.

Added Richardson: “It was nice to see. They’ve had a couple of games that were struggles for them. It’s hard when you don’t play a lot of minutes to stay involved. They really battled, played physical and did a great job in the offensive zone.”

Richardson said Johnson made a play on McDavid that allowed the Hawks to get their first goal of the game.

“If you go back and look, he gets right above McDavid and gives him a little bump,” Richardson said. “If he doesn’t do that, I don’t think Jack Johnson stays in on the blue line, knowing McDavid is coming out. We wouldn’t have that opportunity. I don’t think he got a point on it, but on the video he gets big points.”

Entwistle’s goal was his first of the season — 22 games in. In fact, his previous goal dates to Feb. 17 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It’s great to see Twisty get rewarded,” Domi said. “He’s been playing so hard and he’s such a great kid, we all love him in here.”

Said Entwistle: “It’s just a relief.”

5. This just in: It’s hard to stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Anytime the Hawks entertained thoughts of a comeback, McDavid and Draisaitl turned on the jets and scored on the rush.

McDavid’s score 1:18 into the third period — after the Hawks headed into the second intermission having drawn within 2-1 — was a gut punch. Draisaitl scooped a puck off the wall to McDavid, who weaved around Jack Johnson and took the shot on a two-on-one with Zach Hyman with Jones defending.

After Entwistle’s goal made it 4-3, Draisaitl scored on a two-on-one with McDavid, with Jones again caught in the middle.

“If they’re on a two-on-one I think the damage is done,” Richardson said. “Even when they’re on a two-on-four, it’s difficult.”

On that critical play, Hyman chipped the puck around Toews to start the rush and handed off to McDavid.

Domi made it interesting with a late power play goal, but Draisaitl’s goal ultimately proved to be the knockout blow.

“It’s just the story of one little hiccup at the end there after you get some momentum, kind of just deflates it a little bit,” Domi said. “That’s just something that’s been the story of the year and we’ve just got to clean it up.”